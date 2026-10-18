These 6 retro sites let you relive the glory days of 2000s Flash games
You can still enjoy Flash classics long after the old plugin's demise.
Browser-based Flash games hark back to a simpler time on the internet: the days of Neopets, Homestar Runner, MySpace and AOL Instant Messenger. Many millennials and others who were online in this era carry intense feelings of nostalgia for Flash and the online media it enabled. In a post titled Why Preserve Flash?, internet archivist Jason Scott wrote, "Flash flew across the mid-2000s internet sky in a blaze of glory and unbridled creativity. It was the backbone of menus and programs and even critical applications for working with sites."
Adobe ended support for Flash Player on December 31, 2020. This was due to a changing landscape where standards like HTML5 reduced the need for plugins like Flash, which suffered from security vulnerabilities that couldn't be sufficiently addressed over the years. The demise of this browser plugin put thousands of pieces of early internet memorabilia at risk of disappearing. Flash not only powered web-based games, but also early video streaming including YouTube, Hulu and seasons of shows like My Little Pony.
But that doesn't mean content built with Flash is gone forever. You can thankfully still play Flash games in 2026 using websites that run the original programs, most of them using an open-source Flash emulator called Ruffle.
1. Flash Museum
The Flash Museum is a digital preservation project dedicated to archiving iconic Flash games and animations. Thanks to Ruffle, its Flash games are playable in modern browsers without the security risks of the original software. It hosts a massive library containing over 100,000 Flash games and more than 20,000 Flash animations across dozens of genres.
Anyone who was online in the 2000s probably remembers classic animations like Salad Fingers, Charlie the Unicorn and Badger Badger Badger — these and many more are available on the site. It also hosts beloved games from the era including Kingdom Rush, Tanks and Meat Boy.
Wondering where to start? Try Happy Wheels, a side-scrolling obstacle course with ragdoll physics and gore, where hitting obstacles can make your character suffer a gruesome fate. It was originally released in 2010 and is considered a classic Flash game.
2. Newgrounds
While not exclusively dedicated to preserving Flash games, entertainment website Newgrounds remains one of the most influential websites in the history of user-generated games and art, and still has a number of Flash games playable on its site. Historically, its community would vote on new uploads to the site to remove low-quality submissions.
Under that system, a number of famous franchises got their start as Flash games on the site, including Super Meat Boy. The game Castle Crashers was also started by developers involved with Newgrounds. Other well-loved animations of the time were first published here, including Salad Fingers and Charlie the Unicorn. The site has playlists dedicated to classic Flash games, including Stick RPG, a wildly popular title that plays like Grand Theft Auto in a stripped-down 2D format.
Newgrounds still accepts new publications today, so you can enjoy new submissions alongside the classics.
3. Kongregate
Kongregate is not entirely dedicated to Flash game archival, but offers many games of that era for nostalgic revisiting. For a classic Flash experience, consider playing its archived version of Bloons, a single-player puzzle game first developed in Flash and released in 2007. The original was simple: use a dart to pop a certain number of balloons in as few shots as possible. Since then, it has morphed into a massive franchise across PC, mobile, and even Netflix.
Shortly before the demise of Flash, Kongregate stopped accepting new game submissions, freezing its massive collection (more than 120,000 titles). However, it has since expanded into mobile game publishing, and in April 2026, the site announced it would again accept new games.
4. Armor Games
Like Newgrounds and Kongregate, Armor Games was a popular platform for publishing independent games in the 2000s. Unlike its competitors that allowed anyone to upload their creations, Armor Games hand-picked titles and invited certain developers to its curated collection. It was known for more family-friendly and polished games, rather than the edgy, occasionally PG-13 vibe of Newgrounds. Armor Games was the launching pad for some huge hits, including Kingdom Rush.
Today, it holds over 3,700 Flash games in its archive, including Warfare 1917 and Crush the Castle. Armor has also migrated a number of legacy Flash games to its storefront on Steam.
5. Flashpoint Archive
Flashpoint Archive is the most comprehensive repository of Flash games available online, though it requires a little more setup than the above. The platform was launched in 2017 after Adobe announced the end of Flash, intending to preserve this slice of internet culture. Today, it hosts a massive collection of more than 150,000 Flash-based games and animations.
Instead of running them on a website, Flashpoint Archive hosts the games for you to download and run on your own device, enabling you to play complex titles closer to their original forms. It has two options: Flashpoint Infinity is a small download where you choose which games to download as you go, while Flashpoint Ultimate is over 2TB and includes every game in one package.
Among its hundreds of thousands of titles, it hosts games like Dad 'n Me — a 2D brawler first released on Newgrounds in 2005.
6. The Internet Archive
The mission of the Internet Archive is to provide "Universal Access to All Knowledge" by creating a free, public digital library that preserves webpages and other physical or digital archives over time. It's thus no surprise that when Flash was on its way out, archive enthusiasts jumped into action.
Unlike Flashpoint Archive, the Internet Archive sought to maintain the original spirit of Flash games: making them convenient to play in-browser. To do this, the organization integrated the Ruffle emulator into its existing emulator, Emularity. Classic Flash games are now available to be played on the Internet Archive.