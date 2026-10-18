These 6 retro sites let you relive the glory days of 2000s Flash games

Browser-based Flash games hark back to a simpler time on the internet: the days of Neopets, Homestar Runner, MySpace and AOL Instant Messenger. Many millennials and others who were online in this era carry intense feelings of nostalgia for Flash and the online media it enabled. In a post titled Why Preserve Flash?, internet archivist Jason Scott wrote, "Flash flew across the mid-2000s internet sky in a blaze of glory and unbridled creativity. It was the backbone of menus and programs and even critical applications for working with sites."

Adobe ended support for Flash Player on December 31, 2020. This was due to a changing landscape where standards like HTML5 reduced the need for plugins like Flash, which suffered from security vulnerabilities that couldn't be sufficiently addressed over the years. The demise of this browser plugin put thousands of pieces of early internet memorabilia at risk of disappearing. Flash not only powered web-based games, but also early video streaming including YouTube, Hulu and seasons of shows like My Little Pony.

But that doesn't mean content built with Flash is gone forever. You can thankfully still play Flash games in 2026 using websites that run the original programs, most of them using an open-source Flash emulator called Ruffle.