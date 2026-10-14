8BitDo Ultimate 2C review: A fabulous Switch 2 controller at a fraction of the price

The price of 8BitDo's Ultimate 2C Bluetooth Controller is bonkers in the best possible way. At just $30, the Ultimate 2C has the critical features that players expect out of a contemporary gamepad, including haptic feedback and Hall effect thumbsticks, while eschewing frivolous additions like RGB lighting and rear-grip buttons. Even then, it boasts functions that other, far more expensive Switch 2 controllers don't have. Compact, comfortable and perfectly precise, the Ultimate 2C is a fundamental gamepad that's absolutely worth every penny.

It's clear by now that 8BitDo knows how to build a great controller, and the Ultimate 2C is a pared-down paragon of this expertise, edited to showcase just the features that players really need. The Ultimate 2C has six-axis motion control, vibration, tactile bumpers and D-pad, and Hall effect triggers. There's an extra, mappable button on each shoulder, sandwiched between the main bumper and trigger, and it's particularly useful for twitch gameplay. What's more, it doesn't get in the way of the traditional shoulder array, and it can just be a little fidget toy if you don't want to map it to anything. The extra bumpers are 8BitDo's signature, at this point. The Ultimate 2C also features high-sensitivity Hall effect thumbsticks, which have a smooth glide, easy click, and lifetime no-drift guarantee.

8BitDo

The body of the Ultimate 2C is eggshell-style plastic, with additional texture along the grips. It's light without coming across as cheap and feels well-balanced in my hands, similar in size and shape to Nintendo's Switch 2 Pro Controller. The face buttons are shiny, pill-like domes with the letters printed on, rather than etched in. Home button aside, the small inputs in the center of the face (minus, plus, square and star) are hard to read at a glance. However, this isn't a glaring issue, as it can be solved with a little bit of time and muscle memory. The square and star buttons are flat, while the minus and plus buttons are rounded slightly, making them discernible by touch.

The Ultimate 2C can't wake up the Switch 2, though 8BitDo says it can wake the original Switch. The pricier Ultimate 2 was in the same boat until a firmware update, so perhaps this ability will come in the future (my fingers are firmly crossed).

I've yet to run into an issue with the battery life of the Ultimate 2C, since it has a 15-hour lifespan and is easy to keep charged through a standard USB-C port, with a two-hour charging time. There are three colorways available to purchase directly through 8BitDo — baby blue, pink and dark blue with a tan back — and a transparent black model exclusive to Best Buy. And yes, they really are only $30 apiece. In a world where Nintendo is charging $90 for the Switch 2 Pro Controller and comparable third-party gamepads cost around $60, this is an astounding deal.

8BitDo

Of course, at a third of the price of Nintendo's Switch 2 Pro Controller and half the cost of 8BitDo's Ultimate 2, the Ultimate 2C doesn't have all of the bells and whistles that it possibly could. The Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller is my personal favorite Switch 2 gamepad, and it has two rings of RGB lighting, buttons on the rear grips, TMR thumbsticks, Hall effect triggers with mode switching, a charging stand, 2.4G dongle, Windows compatibility, console-wake ability, and a suite of customization options through 8BitDo's Ultimate Software V2. It costs $70. Meanwhile, the fantastic and even-more-expensive Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has an NFC touchpoint and an audio jack, plus proprietary soft-hit joysticks that feel like clouds. Find more details about the differences among all of these gamepads in our guide for affordable Switch 2 Pro Controller alternatives, if you're interested.

But you know what they say: Comparison is the thief of joy. The Ultimate 2C offers everything a great gamepad needs and nothing more, and it disappears into your hands once the games begin, a true sign of excellent design. It's cheap enough that you can step back and let kids abuse it, but it's also responsive, ergonomic and satisfying enough for full-time play at any age, across any genre.

Besides, it's in a league of its own when it comes to cost. You can pick up two Ultimate 2Cs for the price of one Ultimate 2 controller, and still have $10 left to invest in a fabulous co-op game like Reanimal or Overcooked 2. Or, grab three Ultimate 2Cs for the price of one Switch 2 Pro, and have yourself a little (Mario) party. The Ultimate 2C is a fully capable, comfy and cute gamepad that promises to play with precision for years to come, and it's made by a company with a fantastic reputation in the gaming accessory space. Don't question how such a spectacular Switch 2 controller costs only $30; just be glad that it does.