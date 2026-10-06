Affordable alternatives to Nintendo's Switch 2 Pro Controller

First, let's discuss the standard-setter. The $90 Switch 2 Pro Controller is supremely comfortable, it can wake up the console and it holds up just fine even after 100-plus hours of use. (Yes, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave just came out, why do you ask?). Nintendo is particularly skilled at crafting controllers that fit well in small hands, and the Switch 2 Pro is a peak example of this design ethos. It's a compact and lightweight gamepad, even with built-in HD Rumble 2, motion controls and Amiibo support, and it doesn't feel overwhelmed by the impressive amount of buttons and inputs it holds.

The official Switch 2 Pro Controller has offset analog sticks that glide like butter and barely make any noise when hitting the sides of their enclosures, thanks to a proprietary sound-dampening feature. Nintendo overhauled its thumbstick technology following an expensive drift issue with original Switch accessories, and its improved soft-hit action feels fantastic. Though they don't use Hall effect or TMR technology, the latest in anti-drift hotness, there haven't been widespread reports of drift with the Switch 2 Pro Controller or Joy-Cons. The Switch 2 Pro sticks are reactive, stealthy and well-cushioned, and they seem to stand the test of time.

The face buttons and D-pad are bouncy and responsive. Letters are printed on the face buttons rather than etched in, meaning you won't end up with a little A carved into your thumb while playing Mario Kart World, and they're slightly convex like M&Ms. The triggers and bumpers are positioned tightly together for quick transitions, and the rear buttons are mappable.

An NFC touchpoint for Amiibo connections lives underneath the Switch 2 logo on the front of the controller, above small minus, plus, home and capture buttons, and a dedicated GameChat input by the right thumbstick. The gamepad charges via a USB-C port at the top of the chassis, and there's a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom for wired headphones. Combine that with the uber-quiet sticks, and this is easily the stealthiest controller of the bunch.

The haptics in the Switch 2 Pro are outstanding. In Resident Evil Requiem, for instance, it offers subtle feedback along the palms with your footsteps, or a barrage of pin-point vibration when bullets start flying. The soft matte texture across the controller turns the whole thing into a giant clickable worry stone, and it just feels lush.

Haptics: Yes

Yes NFC support: Yes

Yes TMR or Hall effect sticks: No

No Motion controls: Yes

Yes Rear buttons: Yes

Yes Wake ability: Yes

Yes Audio jack: Yes

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