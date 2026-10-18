iOS 27's new CarPlay features are great, but only these iPhones can actually use them

A major upgrade to CarPlay with iOS 27 is support for video apps. Until now, CarPlay's entertainment support was limited to audio services like Apple Music and Spotify, but drivers can now watch videos on their vehicle's display.

That doesn't mean you can watch a movie while driving, though. The feature detects when the car is in motion and, for safety reasons, only becomes available once the vehicle is parked. If you're watching something and start driving, playback automatically switches to audio-only until you come to a stop. Still, it's a nice option to have. One thing to keep in mind is that vehicle manufacturers need to implement support for this new feature, which might mean apps like YouTube or Netflix might not work inside your car right now.

Audio playback has also improved, with Now Playing having a mini-player that includes the album artwork, playback controls and a long-awaited progress bar. Just swipe to skip forward or backward through a song or podcast without having to reach for your iPhone. Speaking of improvements, Apple claims that CarPlay has become much more reliable in iOS 27. Not only can you expect a more consistent wireless connection, but also more accurate GPS location reporting.

There are also new wallpapers to choose from and the ability for apps to share route data with your vehicle to include information such as EV charging stops. This allows your vehicle to cross-check arrival times with Google Maps and Apple Maps and suggest locations to juice up along the route.