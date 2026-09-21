If you don't like using Siri, this iOS 27 feature may change your mind

The new Siri AI has what Apple calls "personal context understanding". Once you install iOS 27, you may notice a notification in the Settings app about "Optimize Search and Siri." This means your device is learning everything about you, from emails to messages. The process takes a while to complete (it will run faster when your phone is locked, charging and on Wi-Fi), but it's essential for Siri AI to work. With this knowledge about what's on your phone, Siri becomes much more powerful and smart.

Say you're on a trip and you've just arrived at the airport. Instead of having to search through your emails for the hotel's address, just ask Siri. It will likely find the right address based on your emails and conversations. You can even ask it to copy the address to your clipboard. Another great example is finding a recommendation from a friend. Having a hard time remembering the name of a song or book someone sent you? Ask Siri, and it will search through your messages for you.

You can also use Siri AI for general knowledge answers. Want to hear the surprise songs from a specific concert on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour? Ask Siri, and it should find exactly those songs on Apple Music. Siri AI even works with third-party apps, and while this depends on developers' adoption, some of them are already compatible, such as Flighty and Gentler Streak.