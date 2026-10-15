Xreal's new flagship One Pro+ AR glasses offer better brightness and increased comfort

Xreal just released an upgrade of its popular One Pro AR glasses. The One Pro+ is a minor refresh, but offers some welcome quality of life improvements.

First of all, it's brighter than ever before. The One Pro+ reaches 1,200 nits of peak brightness, compared to 700 nits for the standard One Pro. It also includes AI HDR upscaling tech to improve the visuals.The company has upgraded its 2D-to-3D conversion algorithm from 30Hz to 60Hz. This is for adding depth to 2D content, which is similar to the spatial imaging system available with the Apple Vision Pro.

Finally, there's a newly designed nose pad to maximize long-term comfort. The company promises this pad will improve overall stability, but not at the expense of field of view. This is actually the feature I'm most excited about because there's a huge difference between wearing AR glasses for 20 minutes and hunkering down for two or three hours of work. They tend to get uncomfortable pretty fast.

Other than that, these are still Xreal One Pro glasses. They offer the same X1 spatial computing chip and a 57-degree field of view. This is not a bad thing, as we enjoyed the original One Pro. They are great for productivity, via screen mirroring, and watching stuff. We actually said they intrigued us in ways that Meta's glasses never did.

To that end, there's one missing feature here that's a mainstay with Meta. The Xreal One Pro+ AR glasses do not have a camera, so people are unlikely to suspect you are wearing pervert glasses. Xreal's new specs are available right now and cost $600, which is the same price as last year's One Pro.