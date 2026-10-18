Router and modem or gateway: What's actually in your home network?

The vast majority of internet connections are dependent on a modem (short for modulator-demodulator). That hardware translates the signals from a cable or phone line into a digital form your devices can understand, as well as vice-versa. For an even simpler definition, a modem is the device that talks to the internet. The only way you can potentially skip having some sort of modem is if you have a pure fiber connection. Those replace the modem with an optical network terminal (ONT), which is functionally the same type of device from a practical standpoint.

Routers have multiple responsibilities. Primarily, they steer modem data to (and from) individual devices, whether that's over Wi-Fi or Ethernet cables. But they can also direct entirely local data on your home network, like if you're streaming movies from a Plex server to your TV. Some routers additionally serve as smart home hubs by acting as Matter controllers or bridging Thread-based accessories with your local network and the internet. All the while, they defend your network against intrusion and malware through measures like firewalls. You can also manually manage traffic using tools like user profiles and guest networks.

Within a home networking context, a gateway usually merges a modem and router into a single device. The obvious advantage of this is simplicity, with ISPs frequently including a gateway (increasingly at no additional charge) in your monthly plan. You won't see as many of these at normal retailers, incidentally. Gateways available from stores are often aimed at businesses and other organizations looking for advanced control over incoming and outgoing data. You might come across combo gateways, but it's usually more advantageous to go with separate units for each.