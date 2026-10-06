Should you buy or rent your router from your internet service provider?

If your ISP only offers the option to buy its modem/router combo and doesn't support bringing your own, the question of renting or buying is a matter of upfront cost. A gateway might cost $200, which is a lot for a device you need but doesn't do anything exciting. Some quick math shows how long it takes to break even: A $200 modem that's $20/month to rent would mean that buying outright would save you money after the 10-month mark. Given that most ISP promos last at least a year, buying is almost always the better option.

It's a more complicated question when you're able to choose your own modem as well as a router. Quality models can easily reach $200 for each, meaning it takes longer to break even on the rental fee. But that aside, having your own equipment brings a lot of other benefits.

Choosing your own router gives you the freedom to pick exactly what you need. You can get a basic model or opt for one with updated Wi-Fi specs and full management and parental control features. If a single router isn't enough, opt for a mesh network to cover your whole house in Wi-Fi. In case you switch to another provider later on, you can bring your existing equipment (if it's compatible). And you'll be able to take advantage of the many ways to reuse an old router down the road.

You're able to upgrade the modem or router whenever you want, instead of when your ISP decides you're eligible for a new model. You have full control over router security and performance options. And for even more customization, you can install custom router firmware to go beyond the stock capabilities. That's not generally doable on an ISP-provided model.

Owning your network devices also provides greater privacy. A company-provided gateway is configured so technicians can remotely access it, change settings and identify the devices connected to your network. With many models, you can't adjust your DNS settings away from ISP-provided servers or use a VPN at the router level. And providers like Xfinity broadcast a network called "xfinitywifi" that any customer can connect to by logging in to their account. The company says this doesn't affect your bandwidth and is secure, but it's still jarring to have equipment in your home used by other people.