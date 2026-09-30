Don't throw away your old router — Do this instead

If your new Wi-Fi router struggles to reach corners of your home, consider using your old router as a dedicated access point. With this method, you don't need to buy a wireless extender or another single-purpose piece of tech.

There are two approaches you can take: wired or wireless. A wired connection brings stable connectivity and fast speeds, but you need an Ethernet line running back to your primary router. This might not be possible several rooms away unless you're comfortable pulling cable through your walls.

I recommend against broadcasting two Wi-Fi signals in close proximity, since this can lead to wireless interference and worse performance. The good news is that you can disable specific frequencies on both routers to avoid congestion. A good option is configuring the old router to broadcast on the 2.4GHz band, while disabling that frequency on the newer router. This is because 2.4GHz signals penetrate walls better, while most of the Wi-Fi improvements over the past decade have applied to higher frequencies like 5GHz and 6GHz.

Many routers support wireless repeater or bridge functionality, so check the admin panel or manual for those terms. On my older TP-Link router, this feature is hidden within several sub-menus under the WDS bridging label. The downside with this approach is that your router has to use part of its limited wireless capacity to communicate with your router. This translates to slower real-world speeds when you're connected to the secondary router.

A small number of routers can also double up as a mesh Wi-Fi node. Asus calls this feature AiMesh on its routers, and it allows you to mix different models to create one unified network. If you haven't chosen a new router yet and your old one offers this, buy one in the same family to take advantage of it.