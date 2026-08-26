What's the difference between WAN and LAN?

Take a look at the back of any router or other networking gear, and you'll see a row of seemingly identical RJ45 ports. However, these ports are not always interchangeable — you'll typically find one or two ports labelled WAN, while the others may be numbered or marked LAN. Even though they may look the same and even use the same Ethernet cables, these two types of ports serve completely different purposes.

The distinction between WAN and LAN matters the most when you're setting up a new router or adding new devices to your network. Many devices like TVs, gaming consoles and PCs benefit from a wired link to your network for faster download speeds and connection stability. But if you accidentally plug one of these devices into the wrong port on your router, it may not be able to access the internet.

The WAN port on your networking gear acts as the gateway to the internet, while LAN ports connect devices within your local network and allow them to communicate with each other. Here's why that distinction matters and what you should keep in mind before plugging an Ethernet cable into either the WAN or LAN ports.