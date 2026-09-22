How to add extra Ethernet ports if your router doesn't have enough

With more and more devices offering internet connectivity, running out of Ethernet ports on your router is a common frustration. A few ports aren't enough to connect your smart TV, game consoles, desktop computers, NAS drives, home office equipment and more. If you're maxed out, you might assume you need a new router, but that's not the case.

The real solution is simpler, more affordable and takes only minutes to set up: an Ethernet switch. This (often compact) plug-and-play device connects to one of your router's LAN ports and immediately expands your wired network capacity. Depending on the model, a single switch can add four, seven, 15 or even more ports to your setup — all without replacing your router or reconfiguring your network.

This matters because while Wi-Fi has improved significantly over the years, a wired Ethernet connection still delivers a better, more consistent performance for activities like online gaming, 4K streaming and large file transfers. Let's go over how Ethernet switches work and how they differ from routers, which port to use and what alternatives exist if running new cables isn't an option.