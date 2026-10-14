Ubisoft plans to close another studio and lay off up to 122 workers

Ubisoft is planning even more layoffs in the latest of a string of job cuts this year. It plans to shut down its RedLynx studio, while Ubisoft Singapore is losing around a fifth of its 350 or so employees.

"Today, we informed our teams of a proposal to close RedLynx in Finland, subject to the local change negotiation process, which would affect up to 52 positions," Ubisoft told GamesIndustry.biz. "At Ubisoft Singapore, 70 positions have been impacted to align the studio with upcoming production needs. The studio remains an important part of Ubisoft's global production organization. We deeply value the contributions of both teams and recognize the impact this may have on our colleagues. We are committed to supporting our teams throughout this process and conducting it with care and respect."

Both RedLynx and Ubisoft Singapore have been providing support to other Ubisoft studios in recent times. They were placed in the Creative Network division as part of a restructuring the company announced last year.

Ubisoft snapped up RedLynx, the creator of the Trials series, in 2011. The company laid off dozens of the studio's workers a year ago. The last game of its own that RedLynx developed was a decoration and puzzle title for mobile devices called Gwen's Getaway. The game had a soft launch in 2023 but Ubisoft canned it just over a year later.

Ubisoft Singapore initially opened as a support studio in 2008. Its work on naval combat in Assassin's Creed games led it to making the Skull and Bones. That game finally arrived in early 2024 after many delays and, despite its protracted development, it hardly set the world alight.

A cost-cutting drive has resulted in Ubisoft cancelling at least half a dozen games and shuttering several other studios this year, such as those in Winnipeg and Belgrade. It also closed Ubisoft Halifax just two weeks after workers there unionized. The company has laid off workers elsewhere this year, including at Star Wars Outlaws developer Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft Stockholm and its Paris headquarters.