Why you should never point a laser pointer at a security camera

Not all lasers can actually damage a camera. It would only be possible with a high-powered laser held still for about 10 seconds. If a laser has an output power under 5mW, it is unlikely to cause anything more than a temporary glare on the camera. The problem? Under US Food and Drug Administration regulations, handheld laser pointers that exceed 5mW of output power are illegal to market, sell or promote. For this reason, anyone with a laser that could actually damage a camera is likely to face larger problems than the damage done to the lens.

Let's say that someone had access to a high-powered laser and pointed it directly at a security camera. Even then, it would be difficult for them to cause real long-term damage. As it turns out, it is not easy to hold one's hand steady and aim straight at a camera lens from a distance for a long time. When researchers at IPVM tried using a laser to blind a security camera, they found it "very difficult" to keep the laser focused on an object from roughly 5 feet away "without their hands shaking off target." At this distance, the team could not cause any permanent damage to the security cameras, regardless of the strength of the laser used.

Even with a high-powered laser and good aim, damaging a modern camera would still be difficult, due to newer technology and sensor protections. Vince Gilligan, co-creator of Better Call Saul, even admitted on a podcast that Ziegler's trick would only work on a camera model from the 1960s.