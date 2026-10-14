Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: The differences beyond a screen

While both are worn on a wrist, the Edge and Air are distinctly different form factors. Nearly all of your interactions with the Air happen through the Google Health app, where you can view your data and adjust its settings. The only time you'll spend touching the Air — a 1.37 x 0.66 x 0.32-inch sensor puck without its band — is to take it on and off to charge or to change its bands. The Edge enables more interaction, mostly thanks to its 1.34-inch oval-shaped AMOLED touchscreen but also a new mechanical side button. At 1.54 x 1.01 x 0.46 inches, the Edge is also larger than the Air, and just more visible, especially if you use the always-on functionality of its screen.

Beyond those surface-level distinctions, the two devices also feature slightly different sensors. They both have optical heart rate sensors, but only the Edge has the electrical sensors necessary to support ECG readings. The Edge also includes an altimeter for calculating elevation and an ambient light sensor, likely to make sure its screen is calibrated to the right brightness.

Google says both the Edge and the Air are supposed to get seven days of battery life, though that math changes slightly thanks to the Edge's display. It can last seven days if its screen isn't in always-on mode. When the always-on feature is enabled (making the Edge more like a modern smartwatch), it's only rated for around two days. To make up for the difference, the company says the Edge can charge to 100 percent in 90 minutes, and when it's on low battery, a 15-minute charge can give it a day of battery life.

Battery life might be an area where the Edge falls short, but both it and the Air are equally water and dust resistant with IP68 ratings and protection up to 5ATM.