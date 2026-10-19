What do all the lights on your Netgear router mean, and which ones actually matter?

The front of a Netgear router, like many routers, is dotted with a wide array of lights and symbols. Though some of the symbols like the power indicator are straightforward, the lights themselves can be much less clear. They often vary in color; sometimes they're blinking and other times they're solid. If you've never picked up the manual, deciphering what each of the many lights means doesn't come naturally.

Understanding what each of the indicators on your Netgear router signify is important for troubleshooting, as well as making sure everything is running as it should. Although some lights are usually more important than others, they all serve a purpose. Whether you have a standard router or one of the company's mesh Wi-Fi systems, this is how to better understand what your Netgear device is telling you.