What do all the lights on your Netgear router mean, and which ones actually matter?
Depending on their colors, most of those flashing lights are a good sign.
The front of a Netgear router, like many routers, is dotted with a wide array of lights and symbols. Though some of the symbols like the power indicator are straightforward, the lights themselves can be much less clear. They often vary in color; sometimes they're blinking and other times they're solid. If you've never picked up the manual, deciphering what each of the many lights means doesn't come naturally.
Understanding what each of the indicators on your Netgear router signify is important for troubleshooting, as well as making sure everything is running as it should. Although some lights are usually more important than others, they all serve a purpose. Whether you have a standard router or one of the company's mesh Wi-Fi systems, this is how to better understand what your Netgear device is telling you.
The most important lights on your Netgear router
These are the lights on a router that are generally the most important to pay attention to, as they're indicators of the most impactful stats like power and overall internet connection status.
The power LED
Represented by the typical power symbol, this indicates information about your device's firmware, as well as its power status. Unsurprisingly, this will be off if your router has no power.
- Solid green or white: The router is on and ready.
- Solid amber: The router is turning on.
- Blinking amber: The router's firmware is upgrading, or you pressed the reset button.
- Blinking white: The router's firmware is corrupted.
- Blinking white and amber: The router is in access point mode, which means it's acting as a connection point for other devices instead of handling its normal router functions. Some features like VPN and remote management will be unavailable.
If your router isn't working properly, restart it first. In case it's fully unresponsive, you may need to do a factory reset.
Internet LED
The icon and light with a small circle orbiting a larger one shows your general connection status:
- Off: The router is not connected to a modem; check the Ethernet cable to make sure it's fully inserted and not damaged.
- Solid green or white: The internet connection is ready.
- Solid amber: An Ethernet cable connection to the modem has been detected.
- Blinking white: The port is sending and/or receiving traffic.
Wi-Fi LED
Represented by a small dot with two curves on each side, this light shows general Wi-Fi traffic.
- Off: The router's Wi-Fi radios are off.
- Solid white: The router's Wi-Fi radios are operating.
- Blinking white: The router is sending and/or receiving Wi-Fi traffic.
Other lights on your Netgear router
Further lights on your Netgear router are more useful for specific troubleshooting, or if you're plugging additional devices into the router.
Wi-Fi band LEDS
Every modern router should have lights for the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, as these have long been the standard. For a Wi-Fi 6E model or newer, you'll also see a 6GHz light for that modern band. The lights will differ depending on the bands currently in use, but the lights have the same meanings for each band.
- Off: This particular Wi-Fi radio is off.
- Solid white: The Wi-Fi radio in question is operating.
- Blinking white: The router is sending and/or receiving traffic over the corresponding Wi-Fi radio.
USB LEDs
Your router will have one of these lights for each USB port it includes, represented by the trident USB symbol or the text "USB 3.0."
- Off: No USB device is connected to the port, or the Safely Remove Hardware button was pressed and you're clear to remove the attached device.
- Blinking: A USB device is trying to connect.
- Solid green or white: A USB device is connected and ready to use.
Ethernet LEDs
These are labeled by numbers, with each representing an Ethernet port on the router. The color represents the speed of the connection: white or green for 1 Gbps connections, and amber for slower 100 Mbps or 10 Mbps Ethernet.
- Off: Nothing is connected to the port.
- Solid: A powered-on device is connected to the port.
- Blinking: The port is sending and/or receiving traffic.
WPS LED
Represented by what looks like a router with signals coming out of it, this light indicates the success of a WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) connection, which allows you to add devices to your network without entering the network name and password. For the best router security, you should disable this.
- Off: No WPS connection.
- Blinking: A WPS connection is in progress.
- Solid: The WPS connection was successful.
Reading the lights on a Netgear Orbi mesh system
The lights on Netgear's Orbi Wi-Fi mesh system are minimalist compared to a typical router's, and represent key statuses slightly differently. There's a light in the bottom-front of the device, plus one at the back. The light in the front represents the connection status, while the one at the back is tied to the device's power and firmware.
The front LED lights
- Solid blue light: The connection between the router and satellite is strong.
- Solid amber light: The connection between the router and satellite is OK, but not great.
- Solid magenta light: There's no backhaul connection or no internet connection.
- No light: The Orbi is not receiving power.
The back LED light
- Solid green light: The router and satellite are powered on.
- Solid amber light: The device is rebooting.
- Pulsing amber light: The device is updating its firmware or resetting to factory settings.
- Pulsing red light: Possible hardware issues or connectivity failure.
- No light: The Orbi is not receiving power.