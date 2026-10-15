Bee unveils two AI note-taking devices, its first new products since being acquired by Amazon

Just over a year after being acquired by Amazon, wearable AI startup Bee has quite a few products to unveil. It's introducing two new AI devices today, alongside a Pro subscription offering and some software updates.

First up is the Bee Frontier, which is essentially a follow-up to and replacement of the previous Pioneer. Like it, the Frontier is basically a Fitbit-like module that you can slot into a bracelet or a clip so you can attach it to your clothes or bags. It has an onboard button, like the Pioneer, to initiate a note-taking session or invoke the app's Buzz AI assistant, as well as an LED indicator to convey when it's listening or charging, for instance.

But the Frontier has evolved from its first-gen predecessor, which cost $50 and seemed like a product that would appeal most to early adopters. This new version is not only smaller and lighter, but also comes in more colors. The original was only available in one version, and in the box with it came a black band and a yellow band, along with a clip attachment. That selection might fit the bee (insect) vibes, but certainly isn't the most sartorially versatile. I'm a fan of the Lavender and Sage color options for the Bee Frontier, and those who want something more generic can opt for the black (Onyx) version.

Additionally, the Frontier is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, according to Amazon, whereas the Pioneer was not even water-resistant. Both models have dual microphones with noise filtering to tune out background chatter, though the effectiveness of the Frontier's attempts at this will require in-depth testing to determine.

Those are the main physical differences between the Frontier and the Pioneer. The two share the same 7-day battery life estimate, USB-C charging port and similar functionality. One press of the button can initiate a recording session, where Bee listens to your surroundings and delivers transcripts and summaries of conversations. Pressing and holding the button allows you to ask a question of the AI assistant or leave yourself a voice note.

The Bee Frontier is available now for $75 at Amazon, and you may want to wait till full reviews are out to decide if the water resistance, new colors and smaller size are worth the money. The Pioneer is no longer available to purchase.