What the orange light on your PlayStation 5 is actually telling you

While an orange light on your PS5 is nothing to worry about, there are other signs when your console is having trouble and might need repair. The console has been around for nearly six years, and there's no clear timeline for how long a PS5 should be expected to last. Sony's track record of continuing to support the PS4 with updates bodes well for the firmware side as the PS5 gets on in years, but it's smart to keep an eye on your hardware. Considering how the PS5 has gone up in price since release, the earlier you can address and fix problems (and in turn avoid having to purchase a new console), the better.

One of the most common PS5 issues is overheating, which can either be a product of the environment it's in (like blocked or dusty exhaust vents) or the cooling system naturally degrading over time. Possible signs of overheating include the console shutting down unexpectedly, extremely hot or loud air flow coming from its vents or even an on-screen warning about the console's temperature. If it continues to be a problem even after you've cleaned out dust and placed it in a well-ventilated area, it might be worth bringing it to a professional to have the thermal paste replaced. Repeated overheating can damage internal components and lead to more problems later on.

Another one of the most frequent PS5 problems is GPU failure, which presents as visual glitches like screen flickering, static or multicolored lines. These can also be caused by HDMI issues, however, so it's worth trying another high-quality HDMI cable and HDMI port on your TV before assuming your GPU is failing. Plugging your PS5 into another monitor or TV is also a good step to rule out the display as the root cause.

If problems persist, it's likely that your GPU is failing. Unfortunately, because of the specific parts a PS5 uses, the solution for this is to either send the console to Sony for repair or take it to a specialized repair shop.