Here's how much the PlayStation 5 cost in 2020 vs. 2026
The PS5 has been the first Sony console to go up in price over time instead of becoming more affordable.
When the PlayStation 5 arrived in 2020, its price tag seemed reasonable given the performance increases on offer — if you could find one in stock. Over half a decade has passed since, though, and the PlayStation 5 now costs more than it did at launch.
We typically see price cuts, bundles and sales this far along into a console generation, but the ninth generation has been the first in some time to buck that trend. Even with minor hardware revisions, not much has changed on the inside to warrant a price hike. So how much more are you paying for a PS5 in 2026 compared to its launch in 2020, and why is Sony charging you more now?
The cost of a PlayStation 5 in 2020 vs. 2026
The standard PlayStation 5 has two editions: the disc version launched at an MSRP of $499, while the Digital Edition debuted at $399. The latter was consistent with previous console pricing (without adjusting for inflation), as the PlayStation 4 launched at $399 in 2013 and the PS4 Pro was the same cost when it hit shelves in 2016.
Fast-forward to 2026, and the PS5 Digital Edition now retails at $599 — a $200 jump after six years. This flies in the face of typical pricing trends towards the end of the console generation, where the platform has matured and offers major deals. The Disc Edition PS5 has seen a relatively smaller jump, going from $499 to $649, but that's still a 30 percent increase over six years. For comparison, the PS4 Slim arrived in 2016 and brought that console's MSRP down to $299.
Sony refreshed the PS5 with its own Slim redesign in 2023, which raised the Digital Edition's starting price to $449 and kept the Disc version at $500. As our PS5 Slim review found, the revamped console didn't improve performance. Sony shrunk internal components and reduced the console's physical footprint. The other meaningful difference was an increase in onboard storage, going from 825GB on the launch PS5 to 1TB on the Slim. Also, the Digital Slim supports an $80 disc drive add-on if you change your mind about physical games.
The first PS5 price hike occurred in August 2025, with each model going up by $50. To make this sting even more, Sony dropped the Slim Digital model back to 825GB of storage in late 2025. Then in April 2026, we got another $100 price increase to reach the current MSRP of $650 for the disc model and $600 for the Digital. Meanwhile, the PS5 Pro started at $700 in 2024, went up $50 in August 2025, and climbed to a staggering $900 after the April 2026 hikes.
Inflation doesn't fully explain this disparity. Based on the US CPI Inflation calculator, the original $399 price of the Digital Edition is $514.90 in today's dollars, but the current MSRP is much higher at $599. The disc-based model is closer; its $499 November 2020 launch price is equivalent to about $644 today.
Why the PlayStation 5 costs more now than at launch
If the Slim redesign in 2023 didn't cause a massive price increase, why is the PS5 so much more expensive now? Put simply, it's the result of an industry-wide NAND and RAM shortage that has affected much more than just gaming consoles. We've seen Apple raise prices by hundreds of dollars, along with nearly every other hardware company.
The current AI boom is a major factor behind the memory supply crunch. Data center companies have secured contracts for enormous amounts of high-performance memory. And given that only a few specialized factories can produce cutting-edge DRAM and NAND, that constrains supply for consumer electronics like laptops and gaming consoles.
Sony explicitly declared on a Q4 2025 investor call that "rising memory prices increase bill of materials (BOM) costs and worsen manufacturing costs [for the PS5]." However, the company has secured enough memory supply to meet its manufacturing capacity through the end of 2026. Sony said it expects the shortage to continue into 2027 and possibly affect the next console generation as well.
Will the PlayStation 5 get cheaper or go on sale?
Typically, game consoles aren't priced to turn a huge profit. The PlayStation 5 is no exception to this rule — Sony expects to make the bulk of its profit selling games, accessories and subscriptions.
Sony gets a 30 percent cut on almost every game, DLC or other transaction made on the PlayStation Store. Think about how many games you're likely to buy over the next half-decade, or even longer. Part of this commission goes towards maintaining the server infrastructure for downloads and other services, but it's still a significant source of profit for the company. This is made even worse by the company's plans to discontinue game discs in 2028.
Consoles can also be subsidized by subscription revenue. You need a PlayStation Plus membership (which have also increased in price) to access online multiplayer in paid games, along with cloud save backups — essential features for modern-day gaming. Sony can therefore spread its expected profit over a long period rather than charging consumers upfront. This makes the console even more attractive to prospective buyers, reeling in more subscribers and eventual profit.
This formula worked well for several console generations, especially with the PlayStation 3 generation popularizing digital game sales and introducing PlayStation Plus. Additionally, processing hardware would typically get less expensive over the course of the console's generation. It thus wasn't uncommon for console makers to drop console prices after a few years without affecting their bottom line. But that hasn't happened with the PlayStation 5.
So if prices for us have risen, it's safe to assume the cost of manufacturing a PS5 console has gone up proportionally. We already know it's in a console manufacturer's best interest to keep the entry price as affordable as possible. So if RAM prices were to fall, we can expect price drops, starting with temporary retailer discounts and bundles, then eventually a lower MSRP.
For now, strong demand for the PS5, and especially the PS5 Pro for the upcoming launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, means prices will likely stay elevated.