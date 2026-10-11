Here's how much the PlayStation 5 cost in 2020 vs. 2026

The standard PlayStation 5 has two editions: the disc version launched at an MSRP of $499, while the Digital Edition debuted at $399. The latter was consistent with previous console pricing (without adjusting for inflation), as the PlayStation 4 launched at $399 in 2013 and the PS4 Pro was the same cost when it hit shelves in 2016.

Fast-forward to 2026, and the PS5 Digital Edition now retails at $599 — a $200 jump after six years. This flies in the face of typical pricing trends towards the end of the console generation, where the platform has matured and offers major deals. The Disc Edition PS5 has seen a relatively smaller jump, going from $499 to $649, but that's still a 30 percent increase over six years. For comparison, the PS4 Slim arrived in 2016 and brought that console's MSRP down to $299.

Sony refreshed the PS5 with its own Slim redesign in 2023, which raised the Digital Edition's starting price to $449 and kept the Disc version at $500. As our PS5 Slim review found, the revamped console didn't improve performance. Sony shrunk internal components and reduced the console's physical footprint. The other meaningful difference was an increase in onboard storage, going from 825GB on the launch PS5 to 1TB on the Slim. Also, the Digital Slim supports an $80 disc drive add-on if you change your mind about physical games.

The first PS5 price hike occurred in August 2025, with each model going up by $50. To make this sting even more, Sony dropped the Slim Digital model back to 825GB of storage in late 2025. Then in April 2026, we got another $100 price increase to reach the current MSRP of $650 for the disc model and $600 for the Digital. Meanwhile, the PS5 Pro started at $700 in 2024, went up $50 in August 2025, and climbed to a staggering $900 after the April 2026 hikes.

Inflation doesn't fully explain this disparity. Based on the US CPI Inflation calculator, the original $399 price of the Digital Edition is $514.90 in today's dollars, but the current MSRP is much higher at $599. The disc-based model is closer; its $499 November 2020 launch price is equivalent to about $644 today.