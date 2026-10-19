One of the rarest GameCube consoles sells for thousands of dollars today

How much would you be willing to spend when buying a GameCube? While you might be able to find a typical Indigo or Jet Black console for a reasonable price, some of the rarest variations will break the bank and are thus for collectors only.

Sure, there are some attainable relics, like the Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness and Donkey Konga bundles. Both of those were basic Platinum Silver consoles with custom-branded faceplates featuring Lugia and DK, respectively. The former was available in the US, while the latter was Japan-only.

But speaking of Japanese releases, some of the rarest GameCube models were only released in the country. This includes the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles edition, which arrived in a unique color that went beyond the optional cosmetic faceplate. What's more, it sells for thousands of dollars today. For serious collectors, landing one of these units means shelling out a small fortune on the secondary market.