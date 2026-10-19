One of the rarest GameCube consoles sells for thousands of dollars today
The most exclusive GameCube variations cost collectors a whole lot of cash.
How much would you be willing to spend when buying a GameCube? While you might be able to find a typical Indigo or Jet Black console for a reasonable price, some of the rarest variations will break the bank and are thus for collectors only.
Sure, there are some attainable relics, like the Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness and Donkey Konga bundles. Both of those were basic Platinum Silver consoles with custom-branded faceplates featuring Lugia and DK, respectively. The former was available in the US, while the latter was Japan-only.
But speaking of Japanese releases, some of the rarest GameCube models were only released in the country. This includes the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles edition, which arrived in a unique color that went beyond the optional cosmetic faceplate. What's more, it sells for thousands of dollars today. For serious collectors, landing one of these units means shelling out a small fortune on the secondary market.
How much is the Crystal Chronicles GameCube worth?
According to eBay sellers and the experts at Consolevariations, the Crystal Chronicles console bundle was limited to 150 units and only available as a prize in a magazine sweepstakes. As an added nod to the well-received RPG, this model was delivered in Crystal White, a cream-like color that sets it apart compared to the more common Pearl White console sold in Europe.
Two of these ultra-rare variants have sold for upwards of $5,000 this year alone, with the most recent sale going for $7,500. Before that, another listing in May sold for just under $7,000. If you're willing to spend top dollar on a piece of Nintendo history, there's currently an unboxed, slightly scuffed listing up for grabs on eBay for $3,750.
It came alongside a Game Boy Player and a copy of Crystal Chronicles. If you're unfamiliar, the Game Boy Player was an add-on that enabled the GameCube to play Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance cartridges on the TV. In North America, the add-on was only available to buy in Jet Black. Other colors were available throughout Japan, with Crystal White being one of the rarest.
There are other rare GameCube consoles, too
The elusive Heineken GameCube is another standout collector's item; it can be found on eBay for as much as $15,500. In 2002, the Dutch brewer ran a sweepstakes on its website, limiting it to 100 units (50 in Indigo and 50 in Jet Black) for contestants 21 or older.
And while it's not as rare or nearly as expensive secondhand, the Japan-exclusive Gundam Char edition may be the most striking. Like the Final Fantasy variation, this red console and controller were bundled alongside a Game Boy Player.
Tales of Symphonia garnered a similar treatment in 2003 when Nintendo offered the GameCube and Game Boy Player with the title in a mint green bundle. The pastel console was exclusively released in Japan and France with a run of about 10,000 units. This one is more approachable for new collectors; it's much easier to find and goes for no more than $1,500.
According to Consolevariations, some of the rarest unofficial GameCube releases are a pair of airbrushed movie tie-in game consoles originally intended as part of a sweepstakes: one for The Polar Express and the other for The Incredibles. But even with a standard model, your old console could fetch some cash if you no longer use it.