GuliKit TT Max review: The granddaddy of Switch 2 controllers

The TT Max from GuliKit is the heftiest Switch 2 controller in town. Wider, thicker and heavier than Nintendo's Pro Controller or 8BitDo's Ultimate 2, the TT Max feels like it was designed to make PC, Xbox and PlayStation fans feel at home on Switch 2. With aligned and adjustable TMR thumbsticks, four removable back paddles, a customizable floating D-pad, multiplatform support and other quality features, the TT Max is a versatile gamepad for serious play on the Switch 2 and beyond.

In the world of controllers generally, the TT Max is a standard size and fairly lightweight, but compared with Switch 2 gamepads, it's a beast. In my admittedly small hands, it sits more like an Xbox pad than a Nintendo Pro Controller, though it has aligned joysticks like a DualSense. (Dr. Frankenstein would be proud.) The metal rear paddles, which are attached out of the box, are raised above the grips like slim butterfly wings and they press in with a satisfying click. They make the controller feel even bigger than its chassis, for better or worse.

The entire gamepad hits fidget-toy-levels of fulfillment: Its triggers flare upward and are roughly textured at the tips, and there's a switch to swap between an ultra-smooth Hall effect pull and a digital click. The controller's face is matte plastic while its rear grips are heavily textured like the triggers, and the bumpers are nice and wide. The floating circular D-pad can be set to a 4-way or 8-way mode, and the TMR thumbsticks are super precise, with a slick glide and adjustable stepless tension. The TT Max comes with an extra D-pad and a stick kit providing two additional heights, each featuring silicone caps with low-profile edges.

GuliKit

The TT Max looks like a multiplatform controller because it is, supporting PC, Android and iOS play, as well as Switch and Switch 2. Its face buttons are shiny with a hard-rubber feel, they press in with a stiff click, and the box includes a spare set of PC-style keycaps. Plus, you're able to swap between Nintendo and PC layouts on demand.

Something about the way the TT Max powers on is super cute. Press the small home button, and the controller shakes while the RGB rings light up around the left joystick, the right joystick, and then the central logo. The default mode leaves rainbow circles flowing around the sticks, but there are four light modes altogether: constant on, stick tracing, trigger tracing and rainbow. The lights also serve as quick-look indicators for your thumbstick sensitivity settings, with pink for 50 percent, blue for 100 percent and green for 150 percent.

The TT Max has gyro controls for supported games and adjustable haptics with three modes: rotary motor, maglev haptics and HD vibration. When paired with the Switch 2, the controller's default mode is HD vibration. While this offers pinpoint haptics and a lovely all-over rumble, it tends to make a grinding noise that's noticeable even over the on-screen frenzy of Resident Evil Requiem. Perhaps unsurprisingly, rotary mode is even louder and crunchier. GuliKit's proprietary maglev haptic mode, the default for PC play, is the quietest and least mechanical-sounding of the bunch, and it's my personal favorite. Note that this is all based on the standard intensity setting, and there's one softer and one stronger, so you should be able to find something that works for your palms and ears equally.

One of the most luxurious features that a Switch 2 controller can have is the ability to wake up the console, and here, the TT Max has you covered. It pairs easily to the Switch 2 and will reliably wake up the console with a press of the home button, and the controller's in-box instructions are easy to follow all around. It doesn't feature a player indicator on the chassis, but it has lights to signal pairing mode and battery life between the bumpers. I haven't encountered any issues with the TT Max's lifespan, since it easily charges via a USB-C port; GuliKit says it can last up to 26 hours with the RGBs off, or 14 hours with the lights on low.

GuliKit

I was surprised to see that the TT Max also comes with a simple hard case perfectly molded to the controller's contours, providing protection while traveling or living with perpetually sticky kids, roommates, cats, bees, etc. The case is nothing special, but it's really nice to have.

To neatly recap, here are all of the accessories included in the TT Max's box:

Three analog stick pairs of varying heights, one pair attached

PC-layout keycaps

Keycap puller

Tension adjustment tool

Four metal paddles, attached to the rear grips

Two D-pads, one attached

Hyperlink 2 wireless USB adapter

USB-C to USB charging cable

Protective case

User manual (that's actually useful)

All of that comes with a sturdy, versatile and reliable gamepad that works across Switch, Switch 2, PC, Android and iOS, and still costs $20 less than the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. GuliKit's TT Max is $70, placing it near the middle of the pack when it comes to Switch 2 controller pricing.

The TT Max is big, but it's not too big by any means. It serves as a reminder that the Switch 2 is a legitimate current-gen console, easily on par with something like the Xbox Series S, but with additional mobile functionality. The Switch 2 is a little hybrid device that's capable of handling any AAA game you throw at it, including third-party monsters like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Requiem, Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV and so on. And if you do come across a game that you'd rather play on PC, the TT Max can follow you there, too.