At what distance does a video doorbell stop detecting motion?

Just because someone is seen by your video doorbell does not mean that the device will detect them and alert you. Ring says the standard maximum motion detection range for its devices is about 30 feet (9 meters), but if the object is much bigger than a person, such as a car passing by, it can still trigger an alert from farther away.

Still, maximum distances for these products aren't guaranteed. Some companies' video doorbells have much shorter published ranges than Ring, which we'll explore below, and capabilities can fall short of a maximum advertised range depending on a camera's sensitivity, mounting location and surroundings. Someone may be visible during live view, but not trigger a motion event because detection is based on more than what the camera can see. The sensor, camera angle, directional movement and software settings all factor in.