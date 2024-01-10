The best smart home gadgets for 2026

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Turning your home into a smart home is easier than ever. Today's gadgets can do everything from warming the house before you wake up to locking the door behind you at night. You can ask a voice assistant to dim the lights, set a reminder or play music while a robot vacuum takes care of the floors. With more devices working together across platforms, it's never been simpler to make everyday life feel a little more connected.

The best smart home gadgets save time and effort by automating the small things. You can control lighting, climate and security from your phone or with a quick voice command. Smart displays act as control hubs, video doorbells show who's outside and sensors can trigger routines when you walk through the door.

What once felt futuristic now just feels useful. Whether you're starting small or expanding an existing setup, the latest smart home devices fit neatly into daily routines. From connected plugs to cleaning robots, they bring convenience, comfort and peace of mind to every room.

Table of contents

Best smart home gadgets for 2026: Smart speakers

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Sonos Era 100 $249 Our recommendation for the best smart speaker is the Sonos Era 100. It's compact enough to fit in most areas in your home, but more importantly, it delivers excellent audio quality that's superior to a lot of other smart speakers out there. When tuned properly to the acoustics of your room — which requires the iPhone app — the sound is fantastic, with punchy bass and clear highs. Unfortunately, the Android app doesn't have TruePlay tuning (Sonos has not said whether it's in the works), but the speakers should still sound admirable. It's also compatible with a slew of streaming services to play music, including major ones like Spotify and Pandora. The main benefit that a Sonos speaker brings over the competition is that it's a gateway to a multi-room audio setup that you can build out over time. It's also convenient if you plan on building a home theater setup later on, as the Era 100 integrates well with Sonos soundbars. See at Sonos

Amazon Best budget smart speaker For those with tighter budgets, there are a handful of smart speakers around $100. We recommend picking up one of the three latest smart speakers from either Google, Amazon or Apple. Out of the three, we think the Echo has the best audio quality. Our colleague Nate Ingraham said its bass is impressive and the mid-range frequencies are pretty powerful. You can also pair two together to get even better stereo sound. That said, the Nest Audio and HomePod mini are no slouches either. The HomePod mini sounds balanced, while the Nest Audio has pretty good bass tones. Again, it all comes down to which assistant you prefer. See at Amazon

Best smart home gadgets for 2026: Smart displays

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Best Alexa smart display Amazon Echo Show 8 $150 The best Alexa-powered smart display is the Echo Show 8. The Echo Show 5 is a little too small, while the Echo Show 10 and its rotating screen take up too much space. The Echo Show 8, on the other hand, is perfectly sized for a living room and most other rooms in the house. Like other Alexa-powered smart displays, it supports plenty of video streaming services including Amazon Prime, Hulu and Netflix and it comes with a couple of built-in browsers that you can use to surf the web on its touchscreen. Unfortunately, it doesn't support YouTube, which is a pretty notable omission considering how ubiquitous the service is. As a workaround, you can access it via the aforementioned browsers, but the experience isn't as smooth as if it were a native app. You can use the Show 8 to make video calls with any phone or tablet with the Alexa app. Alternatively, it supports Skype, Zoom and Amazon's own Chime service. Like the Nest Hub Max, the Show 8 also has an optional face-tracking feature that follows your movements around the room during a call. See at Amazon

Google Our favorite Google-powered smart display is the second-generation Nest Hub. It has a 7-inch screen, which makes it just big enough to fit in most rooms in the house. The size also makes it work well as a digital photo frame. You can set it up to pull in pictures of friends and family from your Google Photos library, and there's a smart algorithm that automatically uses the best shots while avoiding the blurry ones. As you might expect, you can also use the display to watch YouTube, Netflix and other streaming services. Plus, a smart display without a camera is great if you want to place it in more intimate places like the bedroom, where you might be more protective of your privacy. If you place it by your bedside, the Nest Hub also has a sensor that can track your sleep patterns, if you opt in. If you prefer a display with a camera, we recommend splurging on the higher-end Nest Hub Max. Its built-in camera can be used for video calls with Google Duo, Google Meet and Zoom. This smart gadget also has an optional face-tracking feature that lets the camera follow you around during calls. One benefit of the camera is that it gives you the option for Face Match, a feature that automatically recognizes individual members of the house and then displays the information that's pertinent only to them, like calendar alerts. Additionally, the camera adds a unique gestures feature that lets you play and pause media simply by holding up your hand to the screen, which is convenient if you need to stop the music without having to shout across the room. The Google Nest Hub Max also has better audio quality than the Hub thanks to its larger speakers. Learn More

Best smart home gadgets for 2026: Smart lights

Philips Hue One of the easiest ways to introduce smart home technology into your home is to swap out your existing light bulbs with smart ones. Smart light bulbs let you control your lighting remotely, either via an app (via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth) or with your voice. They add automation and scheduling to the mix, so you can have them turn on and off at certain times of the day. Some also let you adjust the smart bulb's brightness and color temperature, or even let you create a custom light scene. Our favorite smart lighting products come from Philips Hue, and the White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Button Starter Kit is a particularly good entry point as it includes three Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 60W LED smart bulbs; a Hue hub that lets you control up to 50 lights; and a Smart Button if you want to have the option of turning off the lights without having your phone around. This kit offers lots of versatility in lighting styles; you can change not just the brightness of the smart light bulb but also the color temperature and experiment with all different shades of the rainbow, decking out your room in whatever light scene you desire. If that seems a little too daring, Philips offers alternatives: The Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit lacks the color option, while the Hue White Starter Kit won't let you adjust the color temperature. The main reason we prefer Philips Hue bulbs is that they're widely supported across smart home ecosystems. Not only can you find them pretty much anywhere, but they'll work with Google, Amazon and Apple's HomeKit. Since all the bulbs connect to the Hue hub via the Zigbee protocol (and not your home's WiFi), it tends to be more reliable and it won't slow down your home internet connection either. See at Amazon

Kasa Smart TP-Link makes a bunch of affordable IoT gadgets and we liked the Kasa Smart WiFi light bulbs enough to name them our favorite budget devices in our smart lights guide. They're easy to install and remain reliably connected, plus their companion mobile app is clean and easy to use. These are full-color smart bulbs and we like how changing up the color of your lights is as easy as dragging your finger around a color wheel in the app. Of course, you can stick with different temperatures of white light too, adjusting from warm to cool as needed. You can also set schedules, allowing your lights to turn on and off at specific times throughout the day, and the app's "usage" section shows you each bulb's energy use over time, plus an estimate of how much energy you're saving by using a smart light instead of a regular one. Ultimately, we like how much value these bulbs pack into an attractive price tag — a four-pack typically costs $40, but you can sometimes find it on sale for as low as $30. See at Amazon

Best smart home gadgets for 2026: Security cameras

Blink Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) Blink's latest wireless security cameras may be named "outdoor," but they're some of the best to use as home security for both the interior and exterior of your home. These battery-powered cameras run on two AA cells, so you can place them anywhere you want, and they have a battery life of around two years before the cells need replacing. Blink Outdoor 4 home security cameras are weather resistant and support night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. You can store clips in the cloud via the Blink Subscription Plan or you can also save events locally to a Sync Module 2 via a USB flash drive (sold separately). Unfortunately, Blink works with Alexa only, which could be a non-starter for some. See at Amazon

Arlo Best doorbell camera Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) If you want a camera specifically for your front door, a doorbell camera makes more sense than a standalone option. We like the latest Arlo Video Doorbell 2K, which is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa. It delivers high-quality 2K footage along with a 180-degree view so you can see a person from head to toe and it can ring your phone with a video call whenever someone rings the bell. There's also two-way audio so you can talk to whoever's at the door. A highlight of this doorbell is that it comes with a 30-day trial to Arlo's Secure subscription service, which includes a motion detection feature that can tell the difference between a person, package, vehicle or animal. Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar said that he really appreciated the package alerts when he tested out a previous version of the doorbell; it did a good job of telling him whenever UPS dropped off a box. It's such a useful feature, in fact, that we recommend keeping the service beyond the trial period. In addition to the improved 2K video resolution, the latest Arlo Video Doorbell includes an integrated siren, enhanced night vision, an IP65-rated design and the ability to install it wired or wirelessly. There's also an HD version that's a bit cheaper (the 2K model typically goes for $130, but you can snag the HD version for only $80) if you want to save some money upfront. See at Amazon

Best smart home gadgets for 2026: IoT gear

iRobot Best budget robot vacuum iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q0120) This model is an updated version of the Roomba 694, a previous favorite budget robot vacuum. Not much has changed here aside from a few design tweaks that result in a simplified silhouette and a larger battery. Otherwise, you're still getting an excellent, entry-level robot vacuum that has powerful suction for the price, smart navigation for more efficient cleaning and app connectivity. iRobot's app is really easy to use for luddites and the tech savvy alike. And just in case you don't have access to the app — maybe you left your phone in another room, for example — this Roomba has a couple of on-device buttons for quick controls. One of the reasons this model cleans so well is that it has a three-stage system that tells it to suck up dirt while also navigating around obstacles. When it encounters an especially filthy area, it focuses in on it, making sure it's clean before moving on. You can also manually instruct it to clean a specific spot in case you need it. And if you prefer to talk to your robot vacuum cleaner, this Wi-Fi-connected Roomba works well with both Alexa. See at Amazon

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget Best robot vacuum and mop iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ Read our full review of the Roomba Combo j9+ The Roomba Combo j9+ has everything we want in a combination robotic vacuum and mop. It offers incredibly powerful suction, deep floor scrubbing and a slew of smarts to avoid obstacles (including cat and dog poop!). It's a better vacuum than its predecessor, the Roomba Combo j7+, and it also features a new Clean Base that can automatically refill its liquid tank. More than any Roomba before it, the Combo j9+ can make your floors sparkly clean with very little intervention on your part. While it's expensive, the Roomba Combo j9+ certainly beats paying for a professional cleaning service. It's one of the best robotic vacuums and mops for pet owners, especially for its ability to avoid pet waste. In fact, if the j9+ ends up making a poopy mess due to cat or dog droppings, iRobot will send you a replacement unit for free. (That offer only works for the first year, and it only applies to solid waste from cats and dogs, but it's still a helpful guarantee for pet owners afraid of the havoc that a robo-vac might wreak.) The Roomba Combo j9+ features home mapping and can accurately map your home far faster than any previous Roomba, and you can also use the iRobot app to specify room borders. You can also create cleaning routines and label objects to help it clean exactly where you'd like. The j9+ works with smart assistants from Amazon and Google as well, so you can just shout out cleaning requests to your smart speaker. While it's not a completely magical cleaning robot – you'll still need to clear up your floors to help it run well – it's certainly the closest we've seen yet to the ideal robotic vacuum and mop for whole-home deep cleaning. — Devindra Hardawar, Senior Reporter See at Amazon

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Kasa Smart Plug Mini Smart plugs are the easiest way to add a bit of connectivity to your home without spending a ton of money. Connect your regular non-smart lamp and voila, it's internet connected and you didn't have to spend a fortune. The best one we've tried is from TP-Link: the Kasa Smart Plug Mini. Out of all of the smart plugs we tested, this one was the only plug that provided a truly seamless experience from the jump. It was easy to set up, thanks in part to the Kasa mobile app's clean and intuitive UI, and it supports all of the features you'd expect from a smart plug: timers, schedules, vacation mode and custom scenes. The updated version of the Smart Plug Mini supports HomeKit in addition to Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings, so it should fit into any existing smart home ecosystem you have. See at Amazon

Photo by Daniel Cooper / Engadget TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System (Deco XE75) TP-Link's Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6 router system strikes a good balance of user-friendliness and power. The three-pack contains a trio of unassuming white columns that provide up to 7,200 square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage, which should make it enough (and possibly even overkill) for most homes. The system offers try-band speed with a dedicated Wi-Fi 6 band that you can use as either a dedicated backhaul or a network for you to directly connect your Wi-Fi 6 devices. In our testing, we found the setup to be painless and the connection to be stable and reliable. On top of that, the tree-pack is adequately priced, especially compared to some overpriced and overpowered competitors out there. See at Amazon

How to pick the right voice assistant before you buy smart gadgets

While plenty of the best smart home devices are platform agnostic, there are some — smart speakers and smart displays in particular — that require you to choose your voice control assistant. Currently, that means deciding if you'll use the Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa on a regular basis (I'll address Siri in a moment.)

They're both compatible with various smart home tech products from light switches and bulbs to robot vacuums, but there are certain devices that work best with either Google or Amazon. Nest products, for example, are more compatible and have more functionality with Google-powered speakers and displays. They can still work with Amazon devices, but certain features might be disabled. The same holds true with Amazon products: They work better if they're in the same ecosystem.

Amazon Alexa

So how do you choose between Alexa and Google Assistant? It really depends on your personal preferences. Do you listen to Audible, watch Prime Video and tend to do a lot of shopping on Amazon? Then you might lean toward an Alexa-powered home automation setup. Alexa supports a wide range of devices — including smart locks, smart thermostats and motion sensors — and many of its speakers and displays include remote control functionality for lights, plugs and other smart gear.

Google Assistant

If you want a voice assistant that's great at answering questions, Google Assistant tends to be better than Alexa. Amazon's helper, on the other hand, currently supports more smart home products. The company's smart speakers and displays also support the Zigbee smart home protocol, and some devices even have built-in smart home hubs. Both Google and Amazon devices can sync with your calendar, though Google's tend to work better with Google services. Plus, if you already have an Android smartphone, you might be more comfortable with Google Assistant anyway.

Siri

But what about Siri? Apple's assistant supports voice control as well, but it doesn't have as many compatible devices as Google or Amazon. The HomePod mini and the full-sized HomePod are the only Siri-compatible speakers on the market at the moment, too. That said, it's not too hard to find Apple HomeKit-compatible gear as more third-party companies add support for it, but you currently have a smaller pool of devices to choose from.