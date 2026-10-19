What does MLO mean on your router and should you enable it?
Multi-link operation is a key part of Wi-Fi 7 routers.
Network device manufacturers have made a lot of big promises about Wi-Fi 7 and one of the biggest is the potential of Multi-Link Operation. New to the Wi-Fi 7 standard, MLO is meant to allow routers to connect to multiple frequency bands simultaneously and split your internet traffic between them. In theory, that means faster internet speeds and more stable connections — but in practice, MLO is still a promise yet to be fulfilled.
MLO in some ways builds on band steering, a feature of earlier routers that lets them switch between different frequency bands automatically to offer the fastest connection. The problem is that switching isn't always flawless, which can cause slow speeds if a router gets stuck on a crowded band or instability as the router moves between them. Implemented properly, MLO would solve both of those problems by sending a portion of the data you send and receive all different three bands at once, but a few hurdles mean you're almost certainly not getting the full benefits right now.
Your network might not be ready for MLO
The first problem with MLO is that the term actually refers to two different implementations. Simultaneous Transit and Receive mode is MLO as it's frequently advertised, using multiple radios in the router to connect to several bands simultaneously. Enhanced Multi-Link Single Radio mode uses a single radio that constantly monitors all available bands and switches to the best available option, but without the signal interruptions sometimes caused by traditional band steering. In a February 2026 report, hardware testing site Rtings found that not a single Wi-Fi 7 router actually supported the full multi-radio version of MLO.
That might still represent a step up over older routers, but device compatibility raises other issues. Since Wi-Fi 7 is a new standard, it's likely that anyone upgrading an existing network will be tempted to mix new routers with those still running Wi-Fi 6 or older versions. But since only Wi-Fi 7 supports any form of MLO, any device connected to a Wi-Fi 6 access point won't get any of the new standard's benefits. On top of that, not every device is set up to receive the benefits of Wi-Fi 7, even with a perfectly configured network. If your phone, laptop or network card isn't Wi-Fi 7 compatible, it won't be able to use MLO features at all and turning the feature on could introduce some network instability.
Should I enable MLO or not?
All of that ambiguity means that it's hard to issue a blanket recommendation for or against enabling MLO. If you're planning to integrate a Wi-Fi 7 router as just part of your network or you don't have a Wi-Fi 7 compatible device to receive the signal (that's most people), it's safer to just turn off MLO for now. But if you can commit to a full Wi-Fi 7 setup and have a top-of-the-line laptop ready to use it, it's worth at least testing your network with MLO turned on and off to see if either option gives you better performance.
If you want to enable or disable MLO, how you'll do that depends on which router you're using. For instance, UniFi and eero routers have MLO options in their router apps, while Linksys puts the MLO options in its routers' web interface. For the most part, routers will have MLO disabled by default due to incompatibility with older hardware, but at least some ASUS routers have MLO turned on by default. It's definitely worth checking these settings to ensure that you're choosing the right option for you.