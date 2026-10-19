What does MLO mean on your router and should you enable it?

Network device manufacturers have made a lot of big promises about Wi-Fi 7 and one of the biggest is the potential of Multi-Link Operation. New to the Wi-Fi 7 standard, MLO is meant to allow routers to connect to multiple frequency bands simultaneously and split your internet traffic between them. In theory, that means faster internet speeds and more stable connections — but in practice, MLO is still a promise yet to be fulfilled.

MLO in some ways builds on band steering, a feature of earlier routers that lets them switch between different frequency bands automatically to offer the fastest connection. The problem is that switching isn't always flawless, which can cause slow speeds if a router gets stuck on a crowded band or instability as the router moves between them. Implemented properly, MLO would solve both of those problems by sending a portion of the data you send and receive all different three bands at once, but a few hurdles mean you're almost certainly not getting the full benefits right now.