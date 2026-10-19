Robot vacuums have a major privacy problem you should be aware of

Depending on the model, a robot vacuum cleaner can potentially generate floor maps, record cleaning histories, watch you take a bathroom break or record your private conversations. Top vacuum models with the most features have various ways to process what's happening inside your home; some include microphones and/or remote video viewing to act as little round drones low-riding on 360-degree wheels. The amount of information they collect and where it goes depends on the model and varies between products.

Cloud connectivity introduces another problem. Robot vacuums that let you check their progress while away from home may communicate through the manufacturer's servers. After all, businesses need to know that you own a Samsung fridge, use DoorDash a lot or accidentally left your dirty skivvies on the floor. Generating a floor map or video is a useful feature, but both are capable of revealing information you'd rather not share with complete strangers.

To be clear, not every connected robot vacuum is secretly recording everything or selling blueprints of your home on eBay. The important takeaway is that there needs to be a clear distinction between data collection and maintaining privacy. Businesses love to bury important information in big block paragraphs of nearly microscopic legalese (the bounded rationality/privacy paradox), but you need to know what is being shared, when and why. Features are fantastic, but that privacy policy is much more important.