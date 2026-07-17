Most smart appliances collect data: Here's how to find out what yours tracks

When you think about smart home tech that collects your data, your mind probably immediately goes to your computer, phone, TV, even smart speakers. But did you know that most smart appliances collect data, too? Smart fridges, dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, and other connected appliances collect data you willfully provide, with Consumer Reports finding that major brands transmit anywhere from 3.4MB to 19MB of usage data to manufacturers on a weekly basis. That might not sound like a lot, but when it comes to text-based data about your usage habits, food consumption or even calendar items or inquiries you might communicate with a smart fridge, it can be jarring to consider that these companies have a gold mine of information about you that could easily be sold to the highest bidder.

The most important questions are what types of data do these smart appliances collect, what is it being used for, who is getting it and why you should even care? In most cases, it's basic data like how often and when you use the appliances. But it's also personal data like your ZIP code, birth date and location. It comes down to privacy and being cognizant that your interactions with smart appliances may go beyond the confines of your home. It's a trade-off, of course, as it is with many smart appliances. But being informed at least puts some control back in your hands.