Most smart appliances collect data: Here's how to find out what yours tracks
It might be time to start worrying a little more about privacy.
When you think about smart home tech that collects your data, your mind probably immediately goes to your computer, phone, TV, even smart speakers. But did you know that most smart appliances collect data, too? Smart fridges, dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, and other connected appliances collect data you willfully provide, with Consumer Reports finding that major brands transmit anywhere from 3.4MB to 19MB of usage data to manufacturers on a weekly basis. That might not sound like a lot, but when it comes to text-based data about your usage habits, food consumption or even calendar items or inquiries you might communicate with a smart fridge, it can be jarring to consider that these companies have a gold mine of information about you that could easily be sold to the highest bidder.
The most important questions are what types of data do these smart appliances collect, what is it being used for, who is getting it and why you should even care? In most cases, it's basic data like how often and when you use the appliances. But it's also personal data like your ZIP code, birth date and location. It comes down to privacy and being cognizant that your interactions with smart appliances may go beyond the confines of your home. It's a trade-off, of course, as it is with many smart appliances. But being informed at least puts some control back in your hands.
What data your smart appliances collect
Smart appliances are not only for convenience — they also save time and energy. A smart fridge can advise you when you're running low on milk or let you manage a family calendar from its front screen. A smart washer can alert you when you need to refill detergent or when a load is done. But this also means the appliances can know how often you and your family members open the fridge door, when you buy groceries, how many eggs you consume each week and even when your daughter has soccer practice. The washing machine might know how often you do laundry and on which days, even your ratio of delicates to towels and sports gear.
The bad news is that most smart appliances are constantly collecting data to send back to the manufacturer. The good news is that this data is typically encrypted. But what data is being collected is unclear. Consumer Reports asked brands in its study, but most only cited "usage and performance data." Kenmore said it collects information like power status (when you turn the appliance on and off), how often the door is opened and closed, filter status, cycle and temperature details, and energy usage. LG and Samsung claim to collect basic identifying information like ZIP code, phone number and location. But in the future, as AI and interconnected smart homes grow, your appliance could collect even more data alongside other smart devices in your house. Together, these can paint a clear picture of your family's habits and usage.
Digging deeper into privacy policies
To see what your smart appliance tracks, your best bet is to dig into the company's privacy policy. You should be able to find this online, or there may be a pamphlet that comes with it. You'll have to spend time reading through it and deciphering some of the vague statements. Samsung's privacy policy notes that information collected is for personalized advertising and direct marketing, and to evaluate and improve its own business. But information is also shared with "subsidiaries and affiliates" as well as third-party "business partners." There's no clarity, however, on what information is shared nor why.
LG's privacy policy advises that the company collects information about use of services, including device behavior, power information and more, and that it can be shared with advertising and business partners. It's used for "direct marketing activities," to "improve your user experience" and to analyze LG's own business performance. LG advises that you can request a copy of the personal information that the company has about you at any time.
Bosch says that through the Home Connect app used with its smart appliances, the company may collect "touchpoint data" in relation to your usage, which can include anonymous data for "statistical use" and an aggregate of your interactions.
Reevaluate usage once you know
Overall, data collected may seem innocuous. But it's important to understand the likelihood that it is being used to market to you, both from the brand itself and potentially third parties that are given access to the data. Considering that many other smart devices we use today do the same thing, it may be a reality you're willing to live with. And while you can investigate through privacy policies or even contacting the companies directly, you may never be able to get a clear-cut idea of what information is being collected about you from your smart appliances and how it is being used. This might make you think twice about connecting them at all.
That said, there are upsides to smart appliances. Along with the aforementioned convenience, time-saving and energy-saving, there are also remote diagnostics, troubleshooting through the app, remote control and personalization. But before you invest and connect a smart appliance to your home system, read through the company's privacy policy to see how much you can glean about what information will be collected and shared about you. Chances are, it will be both personal and usage information, albeit anonymous. Knowing the company's policy could make a difference in terms of not only which brand you choose, but if you opt for smart appliances at all.