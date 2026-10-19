What can you use the HDMI port on your Ugreen NAS for?

The HDMI port also enables a few more advanced features. If you have both a screen and a keyboard connected, you'll be able to access both the device's BIOS and a terminal. You might never have to mess with either of these options, but they're necessary if you want to replace the server's operating system, troubleshoot boot issues or change advanced settings without a remote SSH connection.

To access the BIOS, boot up your NAS with a screen connected. As soon as startup begins, repeatedly press the Ctrl and F12 keys together and you should enter the BIOS setup screen. From here, you can navigate the BIOS screen using the keyboard. If you plan to change BIOS settings, you should start by searching for an option under the Advanced tab called Watchdog Settings and disable Watch Dog Control. With this enabled, the NAS will reboot after a set amount of time.

While it's not officially documented, Ugreen NAS users online have reported that it's possible to access the server's terminal via HDMI as well. With a screen and keyboard connected, press Ctrl Alt F1, which should bring up the terminal, though different models of NAS may use different function keys. By default, the way to access a Ugreen NAS terminal is through an SSH client on another computer connected to your local network, so accessing the terminal directly from the NAS can be a simpler option. Either way you access it, you should only change settings in the terminal if you're sure you know what you're doing, as the advanced settings there can cause a lot of hard-to-fix problems if you're not careful.