Tesla's redesigned Roadster has a cold-gas thruster option, but you'll need $250,000 just to reserve it

Tesla has unveiled the next-generation Roadster, nine years after the company showed off its concept prototype and after years and years of launch delay. Elon Musk and the Tesla team introduced the vehicle during an event at the SpaceX test site in McGregor, Texas with a stunt. It drove up a C-shaped ramp and stopped in the middle of the part perpendicular to the ground while it was hanging upside-down. Then the vehicle repeated the action and jumped off the ramp from the top and flipped, its thruster system kicking in so it could safely hover to the ground.

When they opened up the door to the driver's seat, an Optimus robot was seating there. It was, however, only for show, and the stunts were programmed into the vehicle. They explained later on that the Roadster has a suction system at the bottom of the car that enabled it to stick upside-down to the ramp. On its website, Tesla said that its multi-mode fan and ground sealing system pulls air out from beneath the vehicle to act as a downforce generator, providing suction that make holding the vehicle upside-down possible even when it's stationary.

Meanwhile, it could jump off the ramp and safely land on the ground, thanks to its attitude-control thrusters and thrusters in the rear, which use technology borrowed from SpaceX. These advanced cold-gas thrusters use all-electric actuators that enable precise thrust and can perform "micro adjustments within a fraction of a second."

Musk said the new Roadster will go into production in 2028.

Tesla first started taking pre-orders for the Roadster way back when it was first announced. Those who didn't get the chance can now reserve a unit for $5,000, with $45,000 to follow within the next 10 days for the base vehicle. As you'd expect, the thrusters and air suction system cost extra. For the "Thrust" package, which comes with the suction system and acceleration thrusters, buyers are expected to pay an additional $245,000 within 10 days of reservation. The "Rocket" version, which comes with the full-flight system, is invite-only and probably something we'll see a lot of in influencers' videos.