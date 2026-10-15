Tesla Roadster reveal live: Updates from the launch of the next-gen sportscar

It's been about nine years since Tesla introduced an updated version of its Roadster electric sports car in 2017, saying it would be ready in 2020. After repeated delays over the years, the company is finally ready to unveil its second-gen hypercar. That's supposed to happen tonight (October 15) at 8:55PM ET — that is, if the company doesn't delay things again.

CEO Elon Musk has already been posting about the vehicle on X, claiming, among other things, that "The new Tesla Roadster is a candidate for greatest product demo of all time." The company has certainly promised some intriguing features at the 2017 reveal, including a 620-mile range and the ability to go from zero to 60 in 1.9 seconds.

More recently, images on Tesla's website teasing the new Roadster seem to imply the possibility of cold-gas thrusters. Reports also indicated that it might have the ability to fly. Musk has also posted on X that "Let's just say that this demo will be a BANGER, probably metaphorically, though some chance literally."

There will clearly be a lot of spectacle to witness later today, and we can't wait to watch it all with you. We will be kicking off this liveblog at about 4PM ET, and are looking forward to reading your comments while we all wait to see if Tesla actually delivers today.