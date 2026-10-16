Relive Tesla's ridiculous(ly fun) Roadster stunt show

Tesla's Roadster launch event was pretty exciting to say the least, with loads of car stunts that we enjoyed watching. The Roadster first appeared during the event at the bottom of C-shaped ramp. It drove up — twice — and stopped at the top of the ramp perpendicular to the ground, hanging upside-down. After the second time, the car jumped off the ramp, rolled over, and safely hovered to the ground, thanks to its cold-gas thrusters that use technology borrowed from SpaceX.

The automaker also made the Roadster jump over several of its vehicles parked side by the side. And near the end of the presentation, the Roadster did one last flip, jumping from stationary position, turning over in the air, and then hovering back down.

Tesla's next-gen Roadster is now available for reservation. It will cost you $5,000 to make a reservation right now, with an additional $45,000 due within 10 days for the base vehicle. If you want the version with suctions, which enabled it to hang upside-down on the ramp, and accelerator thrusters, the reservation will cost you $250,000. The version of the Roadster that can jump up and hover, however, will only be available to select customers, with the reservation being invite-only.