3+ useful features included with Google One that people ignore

The two lowest-cost plans (Basic and Standard) don't offer much beyond storage. Beyond those, the higher-cost Google AI plans include a bundle of AI improvements alongside increasing amounts of storage.

With either Google AI Plus (400GB or 2TB) plan, you get double the Gemini usage compared to those without a plan, as well as access to Flash models (which have recently been removed from the free version). It adds additional credits and features in Google Flow, deeper Gemini support in Gmail (integrations with other tools and higher usage limits), and similarly loosened restrictions in Gemini Notebook.

Those who jump up to Google AI Pro (5TB or 10TB) have Gemini limits four times higher than standard free users, as well as access to the premier Gemini 4 Argon model and a larger context window when using the bot. It also includes Deep Research, where Gemini can go much further and create in-depth reports by checking lots of sources, including data in your own Google account. Outside the chatbot, this tier also packs more AI tools into Google Docs, Slides and other G Suite apps so you spend less time on boring tasks.

If you need an enormous amount of space, the 20TB AI Ultra plan increases your Gemini usage limit by five times that of the Pro tier. And for the ultimate Google fan, the 30TB AI Ultra plan gives 20 times the usage of the Pro tier, plus access to the best models and the fewest restrictions in Google Flow and Gemini Notebook.

There are far too many little AI improvements in various tools and differences between plans to list here, so check the Google One plan comparison table for full details if needed.