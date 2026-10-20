3+ useful features included with Google One that people ignore
Upgrading your Google account comes with a lot more than just storage.
If you've considered subscribing to a Google One plan (or already have), it was likely because you needed more Google account storage. The free 15GB is more generous than many other web accounts, but that still goes quickly across Google Photos and Drive, plus Gmail.
While the simplicity of not having to constantly juggle your storage is worth the cost, you're missing out if you aren't taking advantage of everything else Google One offers. Some perks depend on your plan, so it's worth double-checking yours to see everything it includes. While logged into the Google One page, click Benefits from the left sidebar to see what's on offer.
Google One plans up to the 5TB tier can be paid annually at the equivalent of 10 months' subscription cost. For 10TB and above, you must pay monthly.
Share storage with others
If the increased storage is too much to use on your own, your friends and family can help you use the rest. Head to your Google account settings by clicking your profile at the top-right of any Google site and choosing Manage your Google Account, then choose Family on the left sidebar. If you haven't already created a family group, you'll need to do so here. Use Send invitations to add more people, or click someone's name to show the option to remove them. A family group can have up to six people total.
Below this, you'll see your Google One plan, where you can choose to share it with your family. Click the Account storage box for a breakdown of where your storage is being used. Expand the Family storage line to see each person's share.
When sharing storage, each person's usage will count against their personal free 15GB before cutting into the community pool. You aren't able to see each others' files unless you share them as you would normally. Also, be aware that the storage levels for each plan represent the total amount you'll have, not the additional space you're gaining. If you subscribe to the 100GB plan, for instance, your total storage is 100GB, not 115GB.
Enhanced AI features across Google tools
The two lowest-cost plans (Basic and Standard) don't offer much beyond storage. Beyond those, the higher-cost Google AI plans include a bundle of AI improvements alongside increasing amounts of storage.
With either Google AI Plus (400GB or 2TB) plan, you get double the Gemini usage compared to those without a plan, as well as access to Flash models (which have recently been removed from the free version). It adds additional credits and features in Google Flow, deeper Gemini support in Gmail (integrations with other tools and higher usage limits), and similarly loosened restrictions in Gemini Notebook.
Those who jump up to Google AI Pro (5TB or 10TB) have Gemini limits four times higher than standard free users, as well as access to the premier Gemini 4 Argon model and a larger context window when using the bot. It also includes Deep Research, where Gemini can go much further and create in-depth reports by checking lots of sources, including data in your own Google account. Outside the chatbot, this tier also packs more AI tools into Google Docs, Slides and other G Suite apps so you spend less time on boring tasks.
If you need an enormous amount of space, the 20TB AI Ultra plan increases your Gemini usage limit by five times that of the Pro tier. And for the ultimate Google fan, the 30TB AI Ultra plan gives 20 times the usage of the Pro tier, plus access to the best models and the fewest restrictions in Google Flow and Gemini Notebook.
There are far too many little AI improvements in various tools and differences between plans to list here, so check the Google One plan comparison table for full details if needed.
Benefits in other Google services
Beyond the storage and AI benefits, there are some other extras. On the 200GB and 400GB plans, you get three percent back on Google Store purchases (via store credit). With the 2TB plan and above, this is upped to 10 percent. If you're planning to buy a Pixel device, Fitbit, Googlebook or smart home device soon, that's a nice effective discount.
On the 2TB plan and higher, you unlock some G Suite features that are otherwise limited to business plans, like 24-hour Google Meet calls (instead of being limited to one hour) and enhanced Google Calendar appointment tools.
If you're already paying for other Google subscriptions, the 5TB plan and above could help you consolidate. Both AI Pro plans include YouTube Premium Lite to remove ads on non-music videos, which is usually $9 per month. You'll also get Google Home Premium Standard (normally $10 per month) to boost your smart home devices with upgrades like longer video history and AI-powered event alerts. Finally, Google Health Premium (also $10 per month) is included to give you more insights into workouts and wellness with your Pixel Watch or Fitbit. Note that these subscriptions are only for the plan owner and are not shareable.
Upgrading to an AI Ultra plan bumps you up to regular YouTube Premium ($16 per month normally) and Google Home Premium Advanced ($20 per month). This adds YouTube Music, along with longer home event history and other AI-powered Home perks, into the pool.
Otherwise, if you run into trouble, you can click the Help button at the top of the Google One site to contact the company for help. A few of Google One's past perks you might've heard about have since been discontinued, including the VPN and dark web monitoring. Thankfully, Have I Been Pwned can do the same check for free.