How to stop fake virus pop-ups on your Windows PC

If you get a full-screen pop-up saying you have a virus, do not click anything on the page. These pop-ups often hijack the browser and make it difficult to close without clicking on unsafe links. If possible, the most efficient response is to terminate the offending tab using your browser's built-in task manager; the shortcut is Shift + Escape for Chrome, Edge and Firefox. Look for a tab with an outlandish label like "Security Alert!" and close it using End Task or the X button to the right of the process. F11 is the shortcut to get the browser out of full-screen mode.

If that doesn't work, you'll need to force-quit your browser entirely. Open the Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc, then click the Processes tab on the left. Should that fail, hit Ctrl + Alt + Del and open the Task Manager from that menu. Click Name to sort with active apps at the top, then right-click your browser and choose End task. If you have the option enabled to start from your last session when reopening your browser, don't accept the option to reopen closed tabs since that will load the scam page again.

In case the notifications persist, delete recent cookies and other site data from your browser (Ctrl + Shift + Del on Chrome and Edge). You should also go through the list of sites that are allowed to send notifications to check for any you don't recognize. In Chrome, click the three vertical dots at the top-right of the browser, choose Settings, then go to Privacy and security > Site settings > Notifications. In the Allowed to send notifications section, click the three-dot menu on the right for any unknown websites and choose Remove or Block. To silence all pings, pick Don't allow sites to send notifications at the top.

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Browser extensions can also be the source of these schemes. Click the puzzle piece icon at the top-right of your browser and then choose Manage extensions to see a list of everything you have installed. Remove any unknown items or those you haven't used in a while. Restart your browser when done to ensure your changes take effect.

Further pop-ups could be caused by junk apps installed on your computer. Press Win + I to open Settings, then navigate to Apps > Installed apps. Go through the list and uninstall anything that looks shady.