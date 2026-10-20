Amazon Prime comes with an Alexa upgrade you should know about

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Amazon's Alexa is evolving. In 2025, the conglomerate launched Alexa+, an upgraded version of its famous assistant, now powered by generative AI. Built on large language models from Anthropic and Amazon's AI suite, Amazon Nova, Amazon's latest assistant is being touted as smarter, more conversational, capable of handling more complex interactions and offering a more tailored experience than previous versions. From managing your home to acting as your personalized shopping assistant, Amazon claims Alexa+ is "able to orchestrate across tens of thousands of services and devices," which the company says, to its knowledge, "has never been done at this scale."

You can access Amazon's LLM-powered assistant through three main avenues. The first is on all Alexa-enabled devices, such as your Amazon Echo or Fire TV. The second is through Amazon's new lineup of tablets, which Amazon announced would have Alexa+ built in. Finally, if you don't own an Alexa-enabled smart hub, you can download the Alexa app to your phone or tablet from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The souped-up Alexa is also available via the chatbot's website, www.alexa.com. Both the application and website function as free, text-based chatbots, Amazon says, "ideal for quick answers, planning, research, and exploring new topics."

Now, the AI system is available to a wider audience. Alexa+ is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers. Simply ask your Alexa device to upgrade to the new system. If you are not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can gain full access to the LLM assistant through Amazon's Alexa+ subscription service. Users who want to test-deploy the AI system without shelling out a monthly payment can do so in a limited capacity through the application and website.