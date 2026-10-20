5 CarPlay navigation apps you should be using instead of Apple Maps

Waze is the app you should try if you spend a lot of time stuck in traffic. Its biggest selling point is that it provides real-time alerts from other drivers, so you can avoid heavy traffic, speed cameras, accidents and other road hazards. It's one of the best apps for serious drivers who want more than just directions. And because Waze is owned by Google, it also includes Gemini-powered features such as Conversational Reporting, where you can report an incident by speaking naturally without having to touch the screen.

Of course, Waze isn't the best fit for everyone. Because it relies on real-time alerts, it doesn't have an offline navigation mode for when internet is spotty or non-existent. Also, you might find the layout too cluttered, with a lot of alerts popping up all the time. The good news is that the interface is highly customizable, so you can change elements like your vehicle's icon and even the voice. The app works on CarPlay's Dashboard too, letting you keep it on a smaller panel while also viewing your music or other supported apps.