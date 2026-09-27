How to improve CarPlay navigation if you use Google Maps over Apple Maps

Apple Maps has improved a lot since its troubled launch, but many people still prefer Google Maps. That could be because of the traffic data, better business listings or just out of habit. The good news is that you can use Google Maps in Apple CarPlay just like any other supported app.

Apple has always been restrictive when it comes to changing the iPhone's default apps. In the EU and Japan, local regulations allow you to choose your favorite navigation app as the default. This means when you ask Siri for directions or tap an address, your iPhone and CarPlay will use your preferred app instead of Apple Maps. If you're in one of these regions, you'll find this toggle in the Default Apps menu on your iPhone, located under Settings > Apps. Select Google Maps as your default maps tool there for the best experience.

Otherwise, Apple Maps will remain the default navigation app on CarPlay, but there are a few tricks you can use to improve your navigation experience with Google Maps in your car. While it's not particularly smooth, one of the easiest is adding "on Google Maps" to the end of Siri requests in the car to avoid Apple Maps opening by default.