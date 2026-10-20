You can build your own mechanical keyboard, but is it worth the price?

On top of the monetary cost, you'll spend a lot more time making your own keyboard from scratch than simply buying one. Obviously putting all the pieces together will take a bit, but you'll almost certainly spend even longer on research. On top of the obvious decisions like case size and switch type, there's a lot to learn about how keyboards actually fit together and what tools you need to do the job. For some hobbyists, the complexity of building a keyboard is part of the appeal, but if you're more interested in the end product than the process, it might feel a little overwhelming.

The upside of all those decisions is that you'll be able to make a keyboard to your exact specifications. There's no shortage of pre-built keyboards on the market, but if you have something particularly unorthodox in mind, building your own might be the only way to get what you want. You'll spend a lot of time using your keyboard, so spending the extra time and money to get one that looks and sounds exactly how you want can be worth it. The switch that connects the keys to the circuit board determines how typing will feel and sound, and if you fall in love with a rare switch type that's not common in pre-built models, a custom keyboard may be your only option.