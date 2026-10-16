Analogue returns to the 16-bit era with the Mega Sg+ and Super Nt+

The big hardware upgrade is wireless controller support. Both consoles now have built-in Bluetooth and 2.4GHz. There's a dedicated pairing button for the gamepads of your choice, and you can power the systems on and off from the primary controller. Wired controllers are still supported. However, no gamepads are included with the consoles, so you'll want to factor that into the cost. 8BitDo's retro-style M30 and SN30 controllers, which match the respective Sega and Nintendo aesthetics, cost $30 apiece.

The consoles add USB-C power and a USB-A port, which you can use to connect CRTs or charge controllers. There's an SD card slot onboard. The systems also have a new OS and a redesigned case. And you can now swap cartridges without shutting down the system.

Analogue says each console plays 2,200+ games, region-free. The Mega Sg+ still has a Sega CD connector and comes with a Master System adapter. Video maxes out at 1080p, with no 4K support.

You can pre-order the Super Nt+ and Mega Sg+ from Analogue's website starting on Monday, October 19, at 8AM PT. Each costs $220, plus controller costs if you don't already have them. Shipping is expected to start in December.