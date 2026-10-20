Fitbit Edge vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: How these Google fitness trackers compare
Google's latest tracker is a middle ground between a simple tracker and full smartwatch.
Google has unveiled the Fitbit Edge, its latest smartwatch for tracking your health, sleep and fitness. But with an aluminum case, a larger screen and a $180 price tag, is the upgrade worth it compared to the $99.95 Fitbit Inspire 3?
Bigger screen, premium aluminum case
Both the Fitbit Edge and the Fitbit Inspire 3 use an AMOLED display, but the Edge offers a screen that's 6.9mm (0.27in) wider than the Inspire 3. Otherwise, their dimensions are very similar, with the Edge coming in at 39.2 x 25.5 x 11.5mm compared to the Inspire 3's 39.32 x 18.6 x 11.75mm size.
The Fitbit Edge's 100 percent recycled aluminum case and more tactile side button could be another value-add for those looking for something that looks a little less like an athletic watch and more like something you could wear to work. By comparison, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is more rectangular and its case is made of plastic.
The Fitbit Edge comes in four stock colors (olive green, black, white and a coral peach color), plus a pricier orange Steph Curry edition endorsed by the NBA star, while the Inspire 3 offers three stock colors (pink, orange and black). And while the Edge retails for $180, the Inspire 3 is 44% cheaper at $99.95. But if the Curry colorway is calling to you, it'll cost you $40 more than the base Edge model at $220.
More connectivity to leave the phone at home
Perhaps one of the best upgrades with the Fitbit Edge compared to the Inspire 3 is Edge's own built-in GPS, which Google says results in a 40 percent accuracy increase tracking your moves. This integrated GPS also means the Edge doesn't require your smartphone to be nearby to track your movement and location, so you can go on runs without having to bring it along.
Another important upgrade is the Edge's built-in Bluetooth 5.4 connection, so you can connect your wireless headphones directly to the watch. Both wearables support Google's "Find My Device" feature, as well as app notifications from your smartphone when nearby.
The Edge also supports Quick Replies, music controls and weather forecasts directly from your wrist. It's also expected to support Google Maps soon. The Inspire 3 doesn't have these features, but does support calendar notifications directly on-screen.
More fitness features
Both wearables can track your activity continuously, but the Edge was designed to support more exercise types and will automatically detect 100 different movement activities. Google says the Edge can track over 50 exercise modes, while the Inspire 3 can track 20.
New features the Edge offers that the Inspire 3 doesn't include tracking your "cardio load," "target cardio load," floors climbed and heart rate while using workout machines.
Track more of your health data
When it comes to heart health, the Fitbit Edge is able to offer more data than the Inspire 3. The Edge comes with 24/7 heart rate tracking and an ECG app that includes irregular heartbeat tracking (AFib detection). Edge can also give you monthly insights into your blood pressure and insulin resistance. And if you monitor your blood sugar separately, the Edge can help you analyze that data.
The Inspire 3 has an optical heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen tracker and an accelerometer for velocity, while the Edge comes with all of these plus sensors for the ECG app, a skin temperature sensor plus a gyroscope and altimeter for more accurate GPS tracking.
Shorter battery life, same water resistance
It might not come as a surprise that the Edge, with its larger screen and more features, has a shorter battery life on a single charge than the Inspire 3. But this likely won't be a dealbreaker for most, as Google says the Edge can go for up to a week on a single charge, while the Inspire 3 can last for up to 10 days on one charge. So if you plug it in a few times a week, you shouldn't notice a difference in battery life.
The Fitbit Edge and Inspire 3 rate the same for water resistance, with a 5 ATM under ISO standard 22810:2010 rating. This rating means that rain, showering or shallow-water swimming (like doing laps in a pool), but it's not likely to any diving.
The Edge has also been rated for dust resistance with an IP68 rating, while the Inspire 3 has not. This means the Edge is sealed from dust intrusion and can handle brief immersion in water. But like most electronics, neither devices are fully waterproof.
A middle ground between fitness tracker and smartwatch
Overall, the Fitbit Edge is a notable upgrade over the Inspire 3, with more premium materials, more trackable fitness data and less dependency on a smartphone. The Edge stands out as a middle-ground device that's somewhere between a simple fitness wearable and a fully-connected smartwatch that can make calls on its own. So if the Google Pixel Watch 5's price tag and features feel like a bit too much for your needs, the Edge is one way to get the fitness tracking you need with fewer distractions.