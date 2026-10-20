Fitbit Edge vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: How these Google fitness trackers compare

Both the Fitbit Edge and the Fitbit Inspire 3 use an AMOLED display, but the Edge offers a screen that's 6.9mm (0.27in) wider than the Inspire 3. Otherwise, their dimensions are very similar, with the Edge coming in at 39.2 x 25.5 x 11.5mm compared to the Inspire 3's 39.32 x 18.6 x 11.75mm size.

The Fitbit Edge's 100 percent recycled aluminum case and more tactile side button could be another value-add for those looking for something that looks a little less like an athletic watch and more like something you could wear to work. By comparison, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is more rectangular and its case is made of plastic.

The Fitbit Edge comes in four stock colors (olive green, black, white and a coral peach color), plus a pricier orange Steph Curry edition endorsed by the NBA star, while the Inspire 3 offers three stock colors (pink, orange and black). And while the Edge retails for $180, the Inspire 3 is 44% cheaper at $99.95. But if the Curry colorway is calling to you, it'll cost you $40 more than the base Edge model at $220.