How long can you expect your original Steam Deck to last?

Battery wear is one of the most likely reasons your Deck will eventually need some TLC. Although self-repair is possible, iFixit rates the procedure as difficult thanks to the battery being firmly glued in place. If you want to go the DIY route, watch multiple videos first to decide whether it's something you're comfortable with.

If you're less mechanically inclined, Valve's support team is the next step. Start a ticket to find out how much a repair will cost you, then weigh that against the cost of a new gaming handheld. Given how much the Steam Deck OLED and competitors have increased in price due to the RAM crisis, paying Valve to fix your original Steam Deck may be the better move.

A July 2026 scare had many Steam Deck LCD owners worrying their handheld was on its way out. A Reddit thread sparked this: someone shared a reply from iFixit support saying it had no immediate plans to restock OEM Steam Deck LCD batteries. An iFixit staffer confirmed in the comments that Valve was "just starting to sunset these parts." But Valve later said it would keep supplying batteries, and iFixit added that it would source aftermarket batteries if that ever changed. However, the price of the replacement batteries jumped from $80 to $130 when stock returned; iFixit currently offers an aftermarket battery for $80. Valve hasn't made long-term commitments for other parts, including the screen.

If other hardware fails, self-repair may be easier. In case you run into drift or other thumbstick problems, the sticks themselves are relatively easy to replace — no soldering required. iFixit sells replacements for $40 a pop. Once you're inside, other components can be swapped out with enough know-how: the Deck's SSD is removable with a single screw, and the fan pops out with a few more screws. Triggers, button input boards and the display take a bit more work, with the USB-C and microSD ports joining the battery as the hardest components to swap out.

If your Deck has a hardware failure, several options could be better than buying an expensive new handheld. Don't immediately write it off as the end of the line.