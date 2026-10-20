How long can you expect your original Steam Deck to last?
The OG Steam Deck is starting to feel aged, but depending on your preferences, it can have a lot of life left.
Rumors of a Steam Deck 2 continue to buzz, even as RAMageddon has hit the current model and likely means its eventual successor will cost much more. Hype about a tech product's next-gen replacement tends to reflect, and instill, a sense that the current model is growing long in the tooth. If you have an original Steam Deck LCD, how much longer can you expect the device to last? That, of course, doesn't have a single answer.
The original Steam Deck offering something that felt fresh in 2022: a PC gaming handheld that could run everything from old favorites to many newer AAA releases. Four years later, the handheld PC market it spawned has grown considerably, with newer devices like the MSI Claw 8 EX pushing boundaries that the original Deck can't keep up with.
But that doesn't mean the OG Deck isn't still a terrific, well-balanced gaming portable. Despite its growing inability to handle the most demanding games, it's a device that, at least in theory, should keep you happy for some time. The biggest questions are parts longevity and how long you're willing to accept compromises.
Repair may beat replacement
Battery wear is one of the most likely reasons your Deck will eventually need some TLC. Although self-repair is possible, iFixit rates the procedure as difficult thanks to the battery being firmly glued in place. If you want to go the DIY route, watch multiple videos first to decide whether it's something you're comfortable with.
If you're less mechanically inclined, Valve's support team is the next step. Start a ticket to find out how much a repair will cost you, then weigh that against the cost of a new gaming handheld. Given how much the Steam Deck OLED and competitors have increased in price due to the RAM crisis, paying Valve to fix your original Steam Deck may be the better move.
A July 2026 scare had many Steam Deck LCD owners worrying their handheld was on its way out. A Reddit thread sparked this: someone shared a reply from iFixit support saying it had no immediate plans to restock OEM Steam Deck LCD batteries. An iFixit staffer confirmed in the comments that Valve was "just starting to sunset these parts." But Valve later said it would keep supplying batteries, and iFixit added that it would source aftermarket batteries if that ever changed. However, the price of the replacement batteries jumped from $80 to $130 when stock returned; iFixit currently offers an aftermarket battery for $80. Valve hasn't made long-term commitments for other parts, including the screen.
If other hardware fails, self-repair may be easier. In case you run into drift or other thumbstick problems, the sticks themselves are relatively easy to replace — no soldering required. iFixit sells replacements for $40 a pop. Once you're inside, other components can be swapped out with enough know-how: the Deck's SSD is removable with a single screw, and the fan pops out with a few more screws. Triggers, button input boards and the display take a bit more work, with the USB-C and microSD ports joining the battery as the hardest components to swap out.
If your Deck has a hardware failure, several options could be better than buying an expensive new handheld. Don't immediately write it off as the end of the line.
The software side is in better shape
Valve no longer sells the original Steam Deck LCD, but it still supports the device with software updates. In fact, that handheld runs the same software as the Steam Deck OLED, which the company still sells, so the OS front will likely be fine for the foreseeable future. Plus, the portable is now part of a larger ecosystem that includes the Steam Machine, new Steam Controller and Steam Frame, so Valve has extra incentive to keep its ecosystem running smoothly.
The Steam Deck's processor, GPU and 16GB of RAM likely put a lower ceiling on its longevity than Valve's support. Though the Steam Deck struggles with demanding modern games like Control Resonant, the platform is ubiquitous enough that many developers still go out of their way to optimize their games for the handheld. There's a wealth of supported games, and many developers will likely continue that practice for the foreseeable future — or at least until the Steam Deck 2 steals the spotlight.
That gives the original model some breathing room. And even as the list of unsupported new releases grows, there are still indie titles, retro games (emulated or native) and older AAA titles to give you plenty to play down the line. Plus then there's streaming from a PC, Steam Machine or cloud service. Unless your gaming tastes lean toward the latest GPU-intensive releases, you're likely to face battery or other hardware problems before you run out of fun titles.
So how long will your Deck stay useful? Roughly speaking: for indies, older games and emulation, years more. For new AAA releases, that window is already closing fast.