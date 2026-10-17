Verizon will charge you $10 a month for iPhone Handoff

Verizon will offer Apple's new iPhone Handoff feature for iOS 27, but it will cost you $10 a month. The carrier says the feature is "coming soon" to its network in its announcement, where it also revealed that it was offering the iPhone Duo. If you'll recall, the feature launched on T-Mobile in the US, which charges $5 a month for it, and Deutsche Telekom in Germany. iPhone Handoff lets you use the same eSIM number on two devices, as long as they're both running iOS 27 and share the same Apple ID.

The phones can't use the same number at the same time, though — you'll have to choose which one is actively using the shared number at any given time. You will, however, be able to switch primary devices anytime you want. Your calls, messages and Find My automatically move to the iPhone you're currently using, and your iCloud backups are synced across devices.

To set up iPhone Handoff, go to Settings > Cellular > Set up Cellular or Add eSIM on your newer phone. Select iPhone > Continue > Transfer. To switch between your two iPhones, just unlock the device you want to start using. You don't have to do anything else: You'll just see a message that says "Switched to this iPhone" at the top of the screen of the iPhone. Apple advises making sure your iPhones have passcodes to remain in control of which one is actively using your number.