How the iPhone Duo's camera is different from the iPhone 18 Pro's

Sensor resolution isn't where the iPhone Duo loses ground. It has two 48-megapixel rear cameras: a main camera and an ultrawide, which also handles macro shots. But camera count is another story, as Apple does not offer the telephoto camera on the Duo.

With their high resolution, both phones offer a 2x view by cropping into their 48MP main sensors. But the iPhone 18 Pro has a dedicated 4x telephoto camera, which can also crop its 48MP sensor to make a 12MP "optical quality" 8x zoomed shot. The best the Duo can do is 2x optical-quality zoom.

In practice, that means the iPhone Duo probably won't be a great choice for shooting distant subjects like a performer on a concert stage or athlete at a sporting event. Sure, you can use digital zoom to go past that "optical" limit, but quality will suffer the farther you go past 2x.

Why would Apple leave something as basic as a telephoto lens out of its first $2,000 iPhone? Well, the company hasn't said, but it may be as simple as physical constraints. Since a foldable phone opens into a bigger device, its cameras have to fit into one very thin half. Camera modules also have to compete with other hardware (especially batteries) for extremely limited internal space.

That doesn't mean future versions of the Duo won't get a dedicated zoom lens. After all, other foldable manufacturers have managed to squeeze one in. And it leaves at least one obvious place for Apple to entice upgraders with sequels.

Another big omission is variable aperture, which is one of the iPhone 18 Pro's headline features. It can physically widen or narrow its opening, adjusting how much light enters (and how much of the scene stays in focus). The Duo's aperture is fixed, just like on all previous iPhones. It still supports portrait-mode background blur, but that digital effect isn't the same.