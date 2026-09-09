The iPhone Duo lacks variable aperture and a dedicated telephoto camera
It includes other tricks that could be appealing for photographers.
If you rely on your iPhone for sharp, zoomed-in photos, then Apple's $2,000+ foldable probably isn't for you. The new iPhone Duo has two rear cameras: a main sensor and an ultra-wide one. The lack of a dedicated telephoto lens won't be a good fit for concertgoers, nature photographers or anyone else used to the powerful zoom performance of Pro-series iPhones. It also doesn't have the variable aperture controls Apple introduced with the iPhone 18 Pro.
The iPhone Duo has a 48MP Fusion Main camera paired with a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera. Translated from Apple marketing-speak, "Fusion" means they use software magic to give you multiple shooting options from each lens. But what neither will do is match the zoom capabilities of iPhone models with a dedicated telephoto lens.
To be clear, you can cover a lot of ground with digital zoom taken and a 48MP sensor. Apple describes the main camera's zoom as "2X optical quality," meaning it uses the high-resolution sensor to produce a tighter shot without a dedicated zoom lens. However, that still isn't the same as having a telephoto camera as image quality takes a hit the farther you zoom in.
Given the foldable phone's $2,000+ pricing, that compromise may make it a hard sell for photography-happy iPhone buyers.
Foldable photography
Duo does have some unique camera tricks that other iPhones don't. Its folding design lets you prop it up without a tripod for hands-free photos or 4K Dolby Vision time lapses. Its outer display can act as a preview when you take selfies with the higher-resolution rear cameras. It also includes Duo Preview, which lets your subject see their framing while you hold the camera. Its main camera can shoot 4K video at 120 fps. And its 48MP ultra-wide camera doubles as a macro camera.
How much the lack of a telephoto lens or variable aperture matters to potential buyers remains to be seen. For some people, having an iPhone that expands into something like a small tablet will outweigh the lack of dedicated zoom. But if long-range photography or videography is your top priority, Pro still beats Duo.