The iPhone Duo lacks variable aperture and a dedicated telephoto camera

If you rely on your iPhone for sharp, zoomed-in photos, then Apple's $2,000+ foldable probably isn't for you. The new iPhone Duo has two rear cameras: a main sensor and an ultra-wide one. The lack of a dedicated telephoto lens won't be a good fit for concertgoers, nature photographers or anyone else used to the powerful zoom performance of Pro-series iPhones. It also doesn't have the variable aperture controls Apple introduced with the iPhone 18 Pro.

The iPhone Duo has a 48MP Fusion Main camera paired with a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera. Translated from Apple marketing-speak, "Fusion" means they use software magic to give you multiple shooting options from each lens. But what neither will do is match the zoom capabilities of iPhone models with a dedicated telephoto lens.

To be clear, you can cover a lot of ground with digital zoom taken and a 48MP sensor. Apple describes the main camera's zoom as "2X optical quality," meaning it uses the high-resolution sensor to produce a tighter shot without a dedicated zoom lens. However, that still isn't the same as having a telephoto camera as image quality takes a hit the farther you zoom in.

Given the foldable phone's $2,000+ pricing, that compromise may make it a hard sell for photography-happy iPhone buyers.