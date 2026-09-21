How the iPhone Duo's software is different from a standard iPhone

Perhaps the most notable change is in multitasking. While iOS has offered a way to keep multiple apps running since iOS 4, it's never been iPad-level multitasking. The iPhone keeps recent apps suspended in the background so you can switch between them without losing your place, but there has never really been a way to use two apps at the same time until now. iPhone Duo is the first iPhone with iPad-inspired multitasking. It doesn't have the full Stage Manager with floating windows, but you can open two apps side by side on the inner screen.

The entire iOS interface has been optimized for the Duo. Small details, like keeping your Home Screen accessible on one side of the inner screen while apps run on the other side, make all the difference. It's easy to pick the two apps you want to run side-by-side, while some can also take advantage of the larger inside display.

The status bar also looks quite different. Instead of sitting at the top, it's now on the right side and features redesigned elements. Cellular signal, Wi-Fi and battery indicators are now grouped together to save screen space. That right side of the screen also holds the Dock and Dynamic Island.

The device's foldable form factor also introduces new ways to use the iPhone. Fold it in half and watch iOS take on a new form, putting inputs (like the keyboard) on the bottom half while the app content can shine on the top half. It's perfect for watching videos with your iPhone sitting on the table. Thanks to hinge awareness, interactable elements are moved away from the crease when tapping them might be difficult. Or, put the iPhone Duo into "tent" mode to turn it into a table clock — it even lights up the inner screen when an alarm goes off.