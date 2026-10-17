You might be surprised by how much the Slate truck can carry

The perpetual cry of the growing number of EV fans is that most models are too expensive here in North America. A compact like the temporarily revived Chevy Bolt starts at $27,600 before any upgrades, and naturally, a lot of drivers need more passenger or cargo space. An EV like the Rivian R2 might as well be a Ferrari in an economy where house ownership is a major hurdle.

Enter the Slate truck, shipping toward the very end of 2026. It not only starts at $24,950, but it also offers one of the most popular form factors in the US: the pickup truck. You do have to spend more than that if you want basic creature comforts, yet that price tag is actually better than most gas-guzzling alternatives. The cheapest Ford F-150 starts north of $40,000 — so even an upgraded Slate could be a smarter financial decision.

Naturally, a question potential buyers are going to have is how much cargo such a cheap truck can possibly carry. The answer is surprisingly reassuring, even if Slate isn't going to be replacing Ford or Dodge on the most demanding construction sites with the likes of a 2,000-pound towing limit.