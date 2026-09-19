The Slate Truck is cheap, but its battery range can't compete
Could trading range for low costs still be a good deal?
Slate Auto is making a bold bet: that the biggest impetus to the EV revolution is price. With a base model that costs just $24,950, the Michigan startup hopes its minimalist, customizable ride will be the antidote to a market in which the average new vehicle costs over $50,000. Affectionately dubbed the Blank Slate, the EV comes in both truck and SUV packages.
Understandably, eschewing automatic windows and speakers may not be for everyone. But with a kaleidoscope of vinyl-wrap exteriors and over 200 optional accessories, America's "most affordable truck" may offer enough DIY features to make it worthy of your driveway.
Given its sales pitch, you would be excused for asking if Slate's barebones approach applied to the truck's performance. Sporting a 135 kW rear-mounted motor capable of 181 horsepower, 195 lb-ft of torque and 2,000 pounds of towing power, the Blank Slate packs relatively the same punch as a 2026 Ford Maverick. Although its 8-second 60 mph time won't win you awards on the racetrack, it remains inline with Ford's affordable hybrid truck.
The biggest challenge for Slate owners might be the car's range. Sporting a 63 kWh battery pack, its estimated range is 205 miles. Compared to some of its EV truck competitors, whose ranges often land between 280 and 450 miles, the Slate may leave you wanting. To the company's credit, however, this limited range is by design. According to its website, Slate is "focused on practical, everyday driving that balances range with affordability, efficiency, and capability."
With a smaller battery that reduces weight and costs, the EV "is engineered to cover daily commutes, weekend adventures, and rural drives without requiring excessive charging stops." Translation: a shorter range is the price you pay for a smaller bill. With Consumer Affairs finding that the average driver travels 37 miles per day, Slate is betting that 205 miles will satisfy most customers' daily needs.
Understanding charging times
Like every EV, charging times depend on your set up. Overall, Slate's charging speeds aligns with typical EVs. Compatible with direct current Level 3 superchargers, the Slate can reach an 80 percent charge in as little as 30 minutes. With a standard Level 2 charger, which can plug into a four-pronged appliance outlet and is commonly found at public charging ports and workplaces, you can reach a full charge in just 5 hours. However, if you are relying on a Level 1 charger plugged into a typical wall outlet, you can top up your range by 20 to 50 miles overnight.
With its included charging cable handling both Level 1 and 2 charging ports, most Slate owners will likely be able to maintain an adequate charge. For those needing a new home charging setup, Slate has partnered with home charging firm Treehouse to help install Level 2 charging systems.
Ultimately, the question for potential Slate buyers may be as simple as their base package: what are you looking for? If you're in search of an affordable, minimalist EV truck for daily commutes, Slate might be a solid option. But if you want to venture towards the horizon in search of unknown vistas, the EV truck might not have what it takes to get you there. At least, not without a pitstop.
Slate says its Blank Slate EV will begin shipping from its Warsaw, Indiana factory later this year. You can reserve your place in line for the company's early delivery window with a $300 preorder, after losing countless hours designing your minimalist dream truck via Slate's design tool. But be warned: you may just build an EV too good (and cheap) to pass up.