The Slate Truck is cheap, but its battery range can't compete

Slate Auto is making a bold bet: that the biggest impetus to the EV revolution is price. With a base model that costs just $24,950, the Michigan startup hopes its minimalist, customizable ride will be the antidote to a market in which the average new vehicle costs over $50,000. Affectionately dubbed the Blank Slate, the EV comes in both truck and SUV packages.

Understandably, eschewing automatic windows and speakers may not be for everyone. But with a kaleidoscope of vinyl-wrap exteriors and over 200 optional accessories, America's "most affordable truck" may offer enough DIY features to make it worthy of your driveway.

Given its sales pitch, you would be excused for asking if Slate's barebones approach applied to the truck's performance. Sporting a 135 kW rear-mounted motor capable of 181 horsepower, 195 lb-ft of torque and 2,000 pounds of towing power, the Blank Slate packs relatively the same punch as a 2026 Ford Maverick. Although its 8-second 60 mph time won't win you awards on the racetrack, it remains inline with Ford's affordable hybrid truck.

The biggest challenge for Slate owners might be the car's range. Sporting a 63 kWh battery pack, its estimated range is 205 miles. Compared to some of its EV truck competitors, whose ranges often land between 280 and 450 miles, the Slate may leave you wanting. To the company's credit, however, this limited range is by design. According to its website, Slate is "focused on practical, everyday driving that balances range with affordability, efficiency, and capability."

With a smaller battery that reduces weight and costs, the EV "is engineered to cover daily commutes, weekend adventures, and rural drives without requiring excessive charging stops." Translation: a shorter range is the price you pay for a smaller bill. With Consumer Affairs finding that the average driver travels 37 miles per day, Slate is betting that 205 miles will satisfy most customers' daily needs.