How to improve your PC's airflow for better cooling

Where you place your fans matters even more. Since hot air naturally rises and the hottest components in your case (the CPU and GPU) tend to be near the back, it's best to pull cool air from the front and bottom and exhaust hot air out the top and back. Not every system needs fans on the top and bottom, but adding them is a good first step if you're struggling to keep your PC cool with just the front and back fans.

In addition to improving airflow, fans change the air pressure within your case. If the air pressure inside a case is higher than the air pressure outside (called positive pressure), air will naturally try to escape through any gaps it can. If case pressure is lower, it will instead draw air in through those gaps, bringing dust along with it. Completely optimized airflow will maintain neutral pressure, where cool air enters the case at the same rate that hot air exits. Precisely neutral pressure can be hard to achieve, though, so it's usually best to aim for slightly positive pressure by ensuring that your case is drawing in a little more air than it's exhausting to avoid drawing in excess dust.

If you're buying new fans, pay attention to their size and speed. The standard case fan size is 120mm, and anything larger than that will pull in more air but at a lower pressure. That's important when considering that intake fans at the front and bottom of a case are usually pulling air through a mesh screen, which further reduces the pressure of the air coming in. Because of that, it's usually better to run intake fans at a higher speed to increase their pressure if you have the option. Also keep in mind that larger fans are usually quieter than smaller ones, so they tend to be a better choice if noise is a concern. There's no precise formula for optimal fan size and speed, so you may have to experiment with your setup to find what works for you.