Why is your laptop fan so loud?

Whether you're a hardcore gamer or a hardworking student, you probably know that the best laptops for gaming and schoolwork can get monstrously loud. There are several reasons why your portable PC's fans are driving you to distraction with their constant din, but thankfully there are also steps you can take to reduce the noise levels they generate.

It's important to note that aggressively loud laptop fans shouldn't necessarily make you worry. In most cases, especially with gaming laptops, the fans are working so hard because they need to ventilate the heat that your machine's CPU and GPU are generating. The more demanding the game or processing task you throw at your laptop, the faster its fans have to spin to prevent system-wide overheating.

Sure, the constant whirr of laptop fan noise can detract from gaming experiences, but it's a better solution than suffering through regular crashes owing to an overheated GPU. There are situations where loud fan noise should concern you, and we'll guide you through those below. In a lot of cases, though, noisy laptop fans shouldn't give you sleepless nights. But if they do, we've got tips on how to make them quieter.