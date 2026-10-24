What is Theater Mode on your Apple Watch and when should you use it?

Activating Theater Mode will dim the Apple Watch's bright lights and hush it down; it will turn off the display, silence the device and disable visual notifications. In addition, it will also keep the display from waking whenever you raise your wrist, meaning you'll need to tap the screen or press either of the Apple Watch's buttons to turn the display back on.

The big difference between this mode and the total serenity of Do Not Disturb (besides the disabled display) is that Theater Mode will allow you to keep haptics on, meaning you'll still be able to feel the vibration from a notification.

If you want to turn this feature on, you only need to tap your watch's side button (the flat oval button) to bring up the Control Center. From there, you can toggle Theater Mode by tapping the icon resembling the theatrical comedy-tragedy masks. Unlike Do Not Disturb, however, there are no conditionals for disabling Theater Mode after a certain duration or event, so you'll need to toggle the mode manually.