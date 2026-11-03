You can easily update your AirPods firmware in just a few simple steps
AirPods firmware updates can bring new features and improvements, but installing them is a bit obtuse.
Similar to how your iPhone gets regular software updates, AirPods sometimes receive firmware updates. At times, these updates simply improve reliability and fix bugs, but some also introduce new features. For example, some AirPods models gained a Custom EQ feature with the iOS 27 update. But you may have never heard of AirPods firmware updates since Apple hides this process from view.
It's not like updating iOS, where there's a dedicated page inside Settings to check for updates — everything happens silently in the background. The good news is that there are a few ways to trigger AirPods firmware updates, plus ways to check which version your earbuds are running.
Before updating your AirPods, you need to make sure you have an iPhone, iPad or Mac running the latest software. That's because new AirPods firmware updates often require the latest version of iOS or macOS. This is as simple as opening the Settings app, going to General and then choosing Software Update. If an update is available, you'll find it there. If not, your device will say you're running the latest version.
How to check and update your AirPods firmware
Now it's time to check which firmware version your AirPods are currently running. On an iPhone or iPad, connect your earbuds and open Settings — you'll see an AirPods menu at the top. Tap and scroll down until you find Version in the About section. On a Mac, open System Settings and go to the Bluetooth menu. Find your AirPods and click the i button on the right to find the same information.
Apple has an AirPods firmware page where you can check the latest version available for each model, so compare this to what you found to see if there's a newer release available. If the number doesn't match, your AirPods probably need a firmware update.
Now comes the tricky part. There's no way to directly force AirPods to install a new firmware update, and Apple says that firmware updates are "delivered automatically." However, the company does explain how to best prepare your earbuds for an update. First, make sure your AirPods are paired with your iPhone, iPad or Mac, and that the connected device has Bluetooth on. Your device also must be connected to Wi-Fi, because the update won't download over 4G or 5G.
Once everything looks good, put your AirPods in the charging case and plug it into a power source with the lid closed. Keep the earbuds within range of your device and wait about 30 minutes. After that, reconnect your AirPods and check the firmware version again.
The process is pretty much the same for AirPods Max — just put them in the case and plug them into a charger. If for some reason you use AirPods but don't have an Apple device, take your AirPods to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, and they'll update the firmware for you.
Why you should update your AirPods firmware
Most new AirPods features are added through firmware updates, and sometimes these updates are major. Features such as Live Translation, studio-quality audio recording and remote camera control were all introduced with firmware updates for AirPods. Although new features are often exclusive to the latest models, even older models may still benefit from updates. Custom EQ, for example, works with all AirPods that have an H2 chip.
Of course, not every AirPods firmware update brings new features. Many of them are limited to the standard "bug fixes and other improvements" release notes. Still, these firmware updates can fix connection issues and other annoyances you might encounter while using AirPods, so it's always a good idea to keep them updated.