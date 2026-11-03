You can easily update your AirPods firmware in just a few simple steps

Now it's time to check which firmware version your AirPods are currently running. On an iPhone or iPad, connect your earbuds and open Settings — you'll see an AirPods menu at the top. Tap and scroll down until you find Version in the About section. On a Mac, open System Settings and go to the Bluetooth menu. Find your AirPods and click the i button on the right to find the same information.

Apple has an AirPods firmware page where you can check the latest version available for each model, so compare this to what you found to see if there's a newer release available. If the number doesn't match, your AirPods probably need a firmware update.

Now comes the tricky part. There's no way to directly force AirPods to install a new firmware update, and Apple says that firmware updates are "delivered automatically." However, the company does explain how to best prepare your earbuds for an update. First, make sure your AirPods are paired with your iPhone, iPad or Mac, and that the connected device has Bluetooth on. Your device also must be connected to Wi-Fi, because the update won't download over 4G or 5G.

Once everything looks good, put your AirPods in the charging case and plug it into a power source with the lid closed. Keep the earbuds within range of your device and wait about 30 minutes. After that, reconnect your AirPods and check the firmware version again.

The process is pretty much the same for AirPods Max — just put them in the case and plug them into a charger. If for some reason you use AirPods but don't have an Apple device, take your AirPods to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, and they'll update the firmware for you.