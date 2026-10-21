Subaru is dropping gas cars for EVs in Europe by the end of 2027

Subaru will halt the sale of gas-powered vehicles in favor of an all-electric lineup in Europe no later than 2027, the automaker confirmed to Auto Motor und sport. Though not a high-selling brand in the bloc by any means (with just 23,000 sales and a 0.2 percent market share last year), Subaru models like the Outback and WRX have cult followings among off-road and tuning aficionados. The loss of those and other ICE engine models using Subaru's famous "boxer" engines will thus carry some symbolic weight, at the least.

The first gasoline model to be discontinued in Europe will Subaru's emblematic Outback at the end of this year. That will be followed in 2027 by the Impreza, Crosstrek and Forester. Starting in 2028, Subaru will offer just three models in the EU, all electric: the Solterra, E-Outback (Trailseeker in the US) and Uncharted. Those were developed in collaboration with Toyota, based on the latter's bZ4X, bZ4X Touring and C-HR+ EVs.

Subaru said the reason for the switch is Europe's restrictive regulations around CO2 fleet emission limits and required driver assistance and safety systems. The EU recently mandated that cars built between 2025 to 2034 must average 93.6 grams of CO2 per km, a 15 percent reduction from 2021 levels. The bloc also requires all passenger cars and vans to feature Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) systems and enhanced emergency braking as of July 7, 2026.

Subaru revealed on Sunday that it will be developing its own EV tech separately from Toyota for its next-gen electric cars. Its next-gen platform consists of a new battery, electric motor tech and integrated control unit for over-the-air updates. "By developing vehicles in-house and having EV technologies on our own, we can quickly deliver to our customers the peace of mind and driving pleasure that define Subaru, even in this era of change," said Subaru's VP of engineering, Takatomo Watamori.