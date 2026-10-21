How to spot a white label gadget, and why that's important

Device manufacturing is the province of a small cluster of Asian factories. Very few companies actually make their own hardware. Even those with a long history of designing and building products outsource the actual work this way. White label manufacturing is a legitimate practice, and even big names will add their brand to gear made by their ostensible rivals. Take Sony, which put its name on Samsung and LG-made panels years before it sold its TV business to TCL.

But there are also plenty of generic, sometimes copycat devices, stamped out by an Original Device Manufacturer (ODM). In one example, Engadget's camera guru Steve Dent found the exact same gimbal camera available under three different names. Ordro's UHD-M5, AgfaPhoto Realimove MC3X and Minolta Showtime MN5KG100 even have identical pictures on their Amazon listings. And it's not just camera gear that is rife with products like this.

I was examining the broader smart ring market and found a whole heap of branded rings which could be traced back to a single ODM, J-Style. On its website, J-Style says it offers a rapid white label service for its rings, including custom packaging and logo placement. And it appears the rings offered by Fittr, Qalo and Insix all use the same J-Style X1 under different names. On a similar note, the Reebok/F50 smart ring, which is sold by The Original Fit Factory, looks awfully similar to J-Style's X6 ring.